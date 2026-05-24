L. Paige Ezernack, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Washington.

What do we know about her rise to prominence?

Here is an old video that might provide some clues.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. is facing massive backlash after his announcement.

Only 1.2% of those who viewed his post “liked” it.

Did you let him know what you think?

Here is part of what he personally authorized.

I am concentrating on his granting indemenity for the “Countermeasure” being just one dangerous drug.

VI. Covered Countermeasures 42 U.S.C. 247d-6b(c)(1)(B), 247d-6d(i)(1) and (7) Covered Countermeasures are favipiravir. Covered Countermeasures must be “qualified pandemic or epidemic products,” or “security countermeasures,” or drugs, biological products, or devices authorized for investigational or emergency use, as those terms are defined in the PREP Act, the FD&C Act, and the PHS Act. VII. Limitations on Distribution 42 U.S.C. 247d-6d(a)(5), 247d-6d(b)(2)(E) I have determined that liability protections are afforded to Covered Persons only for Recommended Activities involving: Covered Countermeasures that are obtained for voluntary administration to individuals in accordance with an approved IND application. I have also determined that, for governmental program planners only, liability protections are afforded only to the extent such program planners obtain Covered Countermeasures through voluntary means, such as (a) donation; (b) commercial sale; (c) deployment of Covered Countermeasures from federal stockpiles; or (d) deployment of donated, purchased, or otherwise voluntarily obtained Covered Countermeasures from state, local, or private stockpiles and perform emergency response functions in accordance with the PREP Act and this Declaration. VI. Covered Countermeasures 42 U.S.C. 247d-6b(c)(1)(B), 247d-6d(i)(1) and (7) Covered Countermeasures are favipiravir. Covered Countermeasures must be “qualified pandemic or epidemic products,” or “security countermeasures,” or drugs, biological products, or devices authorized for investigational or emergency use, as those terms are defined in the PREP Act, the FD&C Act, and the PHS Act.

Check out how Lethal RFK Jr.’s single nominated drug is and which famous names are backing him enthusiastically.