Please make sure that as many people as possible register here.

I just tried, but Eventbrite seemed to have difficulty accepting my registration to listen for up to 45 minutes from Australia.

Perhaps it just acts at Snail pace?

Thanks to US Children’s Health Defense for the notification.

Read more about how Fluoride causes Cancer via deposition of small sharp elongated doped Hydroxyapatite in numerous organs.

These crystals cause Sudden Death via Aortic Rupture as well as Cataracts.

Fluoride does not help form Tooth Enamel, rather it causes Dental Fluorosis.

Please share widely to let USEPA know we are watching.