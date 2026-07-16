Donald Trump’s pick for CDC Director comes under scrutiny.

Interesting news from Jeffery Jaxen re Erica Schwartz saying she would like to chat with Aaron Siri includes a short video clip.

Schwartz Heat Stroke Misses the Point

Typical for an epidemiologist with weak understanding of biochemical mechanisms, her longitudinal studies of responders to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon (DWH) Oil Spill correlates health damage that could be taken further to link to Jab Inflammatory Harms.

In June 2019 Erica Schwartz and coworkers linked DWH to Heat Stress caused by the need to wear personal protective equipment. Perhaps fresh eyes in the list of authors had the right idea.

Abstract Objectives: The response to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill was impacted by Heat. We evaluated the association between environmental heat exposure and self-reported heat-related symptoms in US Coast Guard Deepwater Horizon disaster responders. Methods: Utilizing climate data and postdeployment survey responses from 3648 responders, we assigned heat exposure categories based on both Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) and Heat Index (HI) measurements (median, mean, maximum). We calculated prevalence ratios (PRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) via adjusted Poisson regression models with robust error variance to estimate associations with reported heat-related symptoms. We also evaluated the association between use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and Heat-related symptoms. Results: Those in the highest WBGT median-based heat exposure category had increased prevalence of Heat-related symptoms compared to those in the lowest category (PR=2.22 [95% CI: 1.61, 3.06]), and there was a significant exposure-response trend (P<.001). Results were similar for exposure categories based on WBGT and HI metrics. Analyses stratified by use of PPE found significantly stronger associations between environmental heat exposure and heat-related symptoms in those who did not use PPE (PR=2.23 [95% CI: 1.10, 4.51]) than in those who did (PR=1.64 [95% CI: 1.14, 2.36]). Conclusions: US Coast Guard Deepwater Horizon disaster responders who experienced higher levels of environmental Heat had higher prevalences of Heat-related symptoms. These symptoms may impact health, safety, and mission effectiveness. As global climate change increases the frequency of disasters and weather extremes, actions must be taken to prevent heat-related health impacts among disaster responders.

In October 2019 Erica Schwartz et al. focus was on Neurological symptoms, initally excluding responders in the highest environmental Heat categories, later readmitting the connection.

Abstract Introduction: The Deepwater Horizon (DWH) oil spill was the largest marine oil spill in U.S. history, involving the response of tens of thousands clean-up workers. Over 8500 United States Coast Guard personnel were deployed in response to the spill. Little is understood about the acute Neurological effects of oil spill clean-up-related exposures. Given the large number of people involved in large oil spill clean-ups, study of these effects is warranted. Methods: We utilized exposure, health, and lifestyle data from a post-deployment survey administered to Coast Guard responders to the DWH oil spill. Crude oil exposure was assessed via self-reported inhalation and skin contact metrics, categorized by frequency of self-reported exposure to crude oil during deployment (never, rarely, sometimes, most/all of the time). Combined exposure to crude oil and oil dispersant was also evaluated. Adjusted log binomial regressions were used to calculate prevalence ratios (PRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CI), investigating the associations between oil spill exposures and neurological symptoms during deployment. Stratified analyses investigated potential effect modification by sex, exhaust fume exposure, personal protective equipment (PPE) use, and deployment duration and timing. Results: Increasing frequency of crude oil exposure via inhalation was associated with increased likelihood of headaches (PRmost/all vs. never = 1.80), lightheadedness (PRmost/all vs. never = 3.36), difficulty concentrating (PRmost/all vs. never = 1.72), numbness/tingling sensation (PRmost/all vs. never = 3.32), blurred vision (PRmost/all vs. never = 2.87), and memory loss/confusion (PRmost/all vs. never = 2.03), with significant tests for trend. Similar results were found for crude oil exposure via skin contact. Exposure to both oil and oil dispersants yielded associations that were appreciably greater in magnitude than for oil alone for all neurological symptoms. Sensitivity analyses excluding responders in the highest environmental Heat categories and responders with relevant pre-existing conditions indicated robustness of these results. Stratified analyses indicated possible effect modification by sex, PPE use, and Heat exposure. Conclusions: This study provides evidence of a cross sectional association between crude oil exposures and acute neurological symptoms in a sample of U.S. Coast Guard responders. Additionally, it suggests that exposure to both crude oil and oil dispersant may result in stronger associations and that Heat may interact synergistically with oil exposures resulting in more acute neurological symptoms. Future investigations are needed to confirm these findings.

In March 2018 no mention of Heat.

Abstract Objectives: Long-term studies of oil spill responders are urgently needed as oil spills continue to occur. To this end, we established the prospective Deepwater Horizon (DWH) Oil Spill Coast Guard Cohort study. Methods: DWH oil spill responders (n=8696) and non-responders (n=44 823) who were members of the US Coast Guard (20 April-17 December 2010) were included. This cohort uses both prospective, objective health data from military medical encounters and cross-sectional survey data. Here, we describe the cohort, present adjusted Prevalence Ratios (PRs) estimating cross-sectional associations between Crude Oil Exposure (none, low/medium, high) and acute physical symptoms, and present adjusted relative risks (RRs) based on longitudinal medical encounter data (2010-2012) for responders/non-responders and responders exposed/not exposed to crude oil. Results: Responders and non-responders in this large cohort (n=53 519) have similar characteristics. Crude oil exposure was reported by >50% of responders. We found statistically significant associations for crude oil exposure with coughing (PRhigh=1.78), shortness of breath (PRhigh=2.30), wheezing (PRhigh=2.32), headaches (PRhigh=1.46), light-headedness/dizziness (PRhigh=1.96), skin rash/itching (PRhigh=1.87), diarrhoea (PRhigh=1.76), stomach pain (PRhigh=1.67), nausea/vomiting (PRhigh=1.48) and painful/burning urination (PRhigh=2.89) during deployment. Longitudinal analyses revealed that responders had elevated RRs for dermal conditions (RR=1.09), as did oil-exposed responders for chronic respiratory conditions (RR=1.32), asthma (RR=1.83) and dermal conditions (RR=1.21). Conclusions: We found positive associations between crude oil exposure and various acute physical symptoms among responders, as well as longer term health effects. This cohort is well positioned to evaluate both short-term and long-term effects of oil spill exposures using both self-reported and clinical health data.

Likewise in April 2018 in another journal.

All of the symptoms listed are known to be caused by Heat Endotoxemia.

Erica Explained Flu Jab Failure

In 2012 Erica Schwartz et al. reported a bit late on the 2009 Flu cases in immunized recruits at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, “suggesting insufficient efficacy for the pH1N1 component of the live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV)”.

Abstract Background: Population-based febrile respiratory illness surveillance conducted by the Department of Defense contributes to an estimate of vaccine effectiveness. Between January and March 2011, 64 cases of 2009 A/H1N1 (pH1N1), including one fatality, were confirmed in immunized recruits at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, suggesting insufficient efficacy for the pH1N1 component of the live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV). Methodology/principal findings: To test serologic protection, serum samples were collected at least 30 days post-vaccination from recruits at Fort Jackson (LAIV), Parris Island (LAIV and trivalent inactivated vaccine [TIV]) at Cape May, New Jersey (TIV) and responses measured against pre-vaccination sera. A subset of 78 LAIV and 64 TIV sera pairs from recruits who reported neither influenza vaccination in the prior year nor fever during training were tested by microneutralization (MN) and hemagglutination inhibition (HI) assays. MN results demonstrated that seroconversion in paired sera was greater in those who received TIV versus LAIV (74% and 37%). Additionally, the fold change associated with TIV vaccination was significantly different between circulating (2011) versus the vaccine strain (2009) of pH1N1 viruses (ANOVA p value = 0.0006). HI analyses revealed similar trends. Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) analysis revealed that the quantity, IgG/IgM ratios, and affinity of anti-HA antibodies were significantly greater in TIV vaccinees. Finally, sequence analysis of the HA1 gene in concurrent circulating 2011 pH1N1 isolates from Fort Jackson exhibited modest amino acid divergence from the vaccine strain. Conclusions/significance: Among military recruits in 2011, serum antibody response differed by vaccine type (LAIV vs. TIV) and pH1N1 virus year (2009 vs. 2011). We hypothesize that antigen drift in circulating pH1N1 viruses contributed to reduce vaccine effectiveness at Fort Jackson. Our findings have wider implications regarding vaccine protection from circulating pH1N1 viruses in 2011-2012.

This should not of course have come as a surprise to Erica Schwartz, given previous US Military proof Jabs weakening Immunity.

Erica G Schwartz has also published on Lyme Disease, Sleep Deprivation, and Child Lead Exposure.

Some of her publications on PubMed have no abstract available.

Please share if you are interested in the likely new Trump appointment to head the US CDC and the implications for Jabbing and Big Pharma Harms in countries like Australia that follow the US like animals hitched to nose rings.