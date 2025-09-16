Raymond Pollak - appointed by RFK Jr to ACIP - knows Endotoxin Ruins Transplants
I wonder what he will have to say on 18-19 September 2025 meeting ?
I found Dr Raymond Pollak’s long list of publications on PubMed and ResearchGate.1
He has made major contributions to organ transplant and rejection research.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Paid subscribers receive extra benefits. Message me for details.
HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. announced his appointment to ACIP on 15 September 2025, along with 4 others.2
Nice to see he knows lots about Endotoxin damage to various organs and their different cell types.
I will just mention one of his publications that you might find interesting in the context of Jab Harms.
In 2002 Raymond Pollak and colleagues wrote about in vitro experiments designed to determine the cause of functional loss of Pancreatic Islet (PI) grafts for treatment of type I Diabetes Mellitus.3
They concluded that enhanced MHC Class I and ICAM-1 expression was associated with non-specific inflammatory cytokine release as had been reported earlier by Berney and coworkers in Endotoxin induced Pancreatic Islet Cell Death.4
See my earlier articles on Endotoxin Induced Pancreatitis5 leading to Pancreatic Cancer.678
https://www.researchgate.net/scientific-contributions/R-Pollak-39077200
https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-cdc-announce-new-acip-members-sept-2025.html
Magali J. Fontaine, Jacqueline Blanchard, Cristiana Rastellini, Velda Lazda, Kevan C. Herold and Raymond Pollak. 2002. Pancreatic Islets Activate Portal Vein Endothelial Cells In Vitro. Ann Clin Lab Sci. 32(4):352-61. https://www.annclinlabsci.org/content/32/4/352.long
Berney T, Molano D, Cattan P, Pileggi A, Vizzardelli C, Oliver R, Ricordi C, Inverardi L. Endotoxin-mediated delayed islet graft function is associated with increased intra-islet cytokine production and islet cell apoptosis. Transplantation 2001;71:125–132. https://journals.lww.com/transplantjournal/abstract/2001/01150/endotoxin_mediated_delayed_islet_graft_function_is.20.aspx