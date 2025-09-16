I found Dr Raymond Pollak’s long list of publications on PubMed and ResearchGate.

He has made major contributions to organ transplant and rejection research.

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. announced his appointment to ACIP on 15 September 2025, along with 4 others.

Nice to see he knows lots about Endotoxin damage to various organs and their different cell types.

I will just mention one of his publications that you might find interesting in the context of Jab Harms.

In 2002 Raymond Pollak and colleagues wrote about in vitro experiments designed to determine the cause of functional loss of Pancreatic Islet (PI) grafts for treatment of type I Diabetes Mellitus.

They concluded that enhanced MHC Class I and ICAM-1 expression was associated with non-specific inflammatory cytokine release as had been reported earlier by Berney and coworkers in Endotoxin induced Pancreatic Islet Cell Death.

See my earlier articles on Endotoxin Induced Pancreatitis leading to Pancreatic Cancer.