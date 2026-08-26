Elizabeth Mumper, current member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC), a US Federal advisory committee that coordinates Federal efforts and provides advice to the Robert F Kennedy Jr. on Autism Spectrum disorder (ASD) and colleagues reported on Urinary Porphyrin levels in 2010.

They concentrated on Mercury but found:

“These findings identify disordered Porphyrin metabolism as a salient characteristic of Autism. Hg exposures were comparable between diagnostic groups, and a Porphyrin pattern consistent with that seen in Hg-exposed adults was not apparent”.

IACC will have a “Hybrid” meeting on 27 August 2026.

I “fell over” an interesting 2026 paper on a nanosensor that captures Bacterial Extracellular Vesicles (bEVs) via their Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharides) using Hemin as the hook.

Hemin is an Iron-containing Porphyrin also known as Haemin or Ferriprotoporphyrin.

Behind a paywall, but the graphical abstract tells you much.

Abstract Accurate identification of urinary pathogens is essential for the timely diagnosis and effective management of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). Bacterial Extracellular Vesicles (bEVs), which carry pathogen-specific surface antigens, represent an attractive diagnostic target. However, their clinical translation is impeded by the time-consuming and labor-intensive isolation process (typically requiring up to 72 h) from complex biological samples such as urine. To overcome this limitation, we report an intelligent colorimetric sensor array capable of decoding pathogen-specific biochemical signatures for the direct, accurate and rapid identification of bEVs in UTIs. It is realized by inventing a three-dimensional biomimetic nanozyme comprising TiO2 nanoparticles-bridged Hemin molecules anchored on graphdiyne with a sandwich configuration, thus enabling both selective capture of bEVs and enhanced Peroxidase (POD)-like catalytic activity. The specificity arises from the atomic Fe centers in Hemin molecules, which establish stable coordination interactions with the O-antigens of Lipopolysaccharides on the bEV surface. Upon bEV recognition, the biomimetic nanozyme exhibits pH-dependent suppression of POD-like activity, generating distinctive colorimetric fingerprints. Coupled with machine learning, the platform accurately classifies bEV subtypes. Clinical validations demonstrate a diagnostic accuracy of 100.0% within 30 min, underscoring the promising point-of-care UTI management.

Reference: Jianyu Yang, Xingchen Qiu, Ruian Tang, Hang Zheng, Changfa Shao, Lin Sui, Dong Xu, Yu Gu, Yanling Song, Chunxian Guo. March 2026. Atomic Fe-Centered Hemin-TiO2 Graphdiyne Nanozyme Sensor for Colorimetric Fingerprinting of Bacterial Extracellular Vesicles. Anal Chem. 98(10):7471-7480. doi: 10.1021/acs.analchem.5c06929.

The Chinese authors don’t mention Autism, but read on to see why I find their Endotoxin Hemin sensor so “captivating”.