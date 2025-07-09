Thanks to my friend William for alerting me today.

Photo credit Michael Lloyd and article by Talissa Siganto

This is potentially great news to those who were victims of Mandatory Jabbing policy for Public Servants and others in Queensland.

Several Queenslanders, including small business owners and teachers, who had their legal challenges against COVID-19 vaccine directives thrown out can continue fighting their cases after a successful appeal.

New judgement overthrows the 2023 verdict.

At the time, a Supreme Court judge ruled the groups "never had … or ceased to have" legal standing, as the health directives had since been revoked. Because of this, it was ruled they were "no longer adversely affected" and would "incur no foreseeable consequence".

Now Talissa Siganto reports:

Three Court of Appeal judges found they did have legal standing and ordered that the appeals be allowed. When determining if there were any other grounds to dismiss the applications, Justice John Bond said there was "no other good reason to deny the applicants their day in court". "In an attempt to establish the merits of their claims for declaratory orders in relation to alleged past contraventions," he said in a published decision.

Watch this space …

