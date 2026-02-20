Queensland Live Virus Stocks used to study Neuronal Syncytia in Long Covid

Among my huge collection of downloads I had another look at a high quality June 2023 paper from Australia that helps explain why so many people are suffering Brain Damage following the release of the US Bioweapon.

Science Advances has an Impact Factor over 12.5 and it is the only journal among the American Association for the Advancement of Science collection where all papers are open access.

As usual, it pays to download the supplementary materials. The video above is just one of seven available. The caption reads:

Movie S2. Volumetric 3D reconstruction of fused neurons shown in Fig. S6 E. 720 degree rotation on the vertical axis. The first 360 degree rotation represent the volumetric reconstruction of the GFP image. The following 360 degree rotation represent the volumetric reconstruction of both the GFP image and the nuclei image. Note that the GFP intensity has been reduced to facilitate the appreciation of the two nuclei inside the two fused neurons.

Note the Queensland researchers used p15 for Movie 4 (15MB). I posted it on X.

Neuronal fusion is progressive and generates a multicellular Neuronal Syncytium. Movie at 10 fps, with frames being acquired every 30 min. Images were recorded 24 h after transfecting hippocampal neurons with p15 and GFP. Each frame represents the maximum intensity projection, with GFP intensity adjusted to facilitate the visualization of newly appearing GFPpositive neurons. Scale bar represents 50 μm.

p15 is a Fusogen isolated from the Baboon Orthoreovirus (BRV), which infects the brain, causing Meningoencephalomyelitis.

There are many supplementary figures, including this one:

Fig. S9. SARS-CoV-2 infection induces the fusion of neurons through long neuronal bridges. (A), Representative image of SARS-CoV-2-infected and fused neurons (arrowheads) connected through a neuronal bridge (asterisks) that extends over 100 μm. (B), Representative image of SARS-CoV-2-infected and fused neurons (arrowheads) connected through a neuronal bridge (asterisks) that extends below 50 μm. Immunocytochemistry for Nuclei (blue), GFP ( Green Fluorescent Protein, green), mCherry (red) and Spike S (magenta).

QLD02 Virus

The paper provides more details:

SARS-CoV-2 isolate hCoV-19/Australia/QLD02/2020 (QLD02) (used as the original ancestral virus) was provided by Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services, Queensland Department of Health. The virus was amplified in Vero cells expressing human TMPRSS2 (hTMPRSS2) and titrated by plaque assay.

QLD02, (GISAID Accession ID: EPI_ISL_407896) was isolated on 30 January 2020 from a patient's nasopharyngeal aspirates by Queensland Health in Brisbane, Australia and sequenced by Dr D. Warrilow of Queensland Health.

Syncytia generation is one of the the Killers

In February 2023, I mentioned how the US Bioweapon was designed to include the Furin Cleavage Site to induce Syncytia - the merging of your Lung cells to cause Viral Pneumonia.

Pfizer exploits fear of Respiratory Syncytia Virus to market its product.

Other companies are cashing in on RSV.

Chris H Boshoff of Pfizer proved in 1992 that Endotoxin causes spontaneous fusion between Myeloma cells and Splenocytes from Mice.

Endotoxin Contamination of their Spike

The Queensland researchers are upfront about the constant Endotoxin contamination problem in their GMO Virus and Plasmid generated proteins.

In a separate paper published in November 2022 in Molecular Psychiatry (Impact Factor 10.2 in 2024) they reported Endotoxin measurements made using an Endosafe®-PTSTM device and cartridges according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Charles River) :

The Endotoxin levels were 1.1 EU/mg, 5.9 EU/mg, <5 EU/mg, <5 EU/mg and 124 EU/mg for SARS-CoV-2 S-clamp, Nipah F-clamp, hACE2, 3E8 and CO5 proteins, respectively.

However, given the elegant work by Ganna Petruk and her group that I metioned three years ago, these measurements might be underestimates because Endotoxin and Coronavirus Spike love to stick together.

Queensland Live Virus Lab Leak August 2023

The same lab that supplied the Live Virus is a prime example of GMO research dangers, as the ABC told us.

Nearly 100 live samples of the deadly Hendra virus have been lost in a biosecurity bungle at a state-run Queensland laboratory. An investigation has been launched after it was revealed 323 virus samples went missing from Virology Laboratory in 2021 in a “major breach” of biosecurity protocol, Health Minister Tim Nicholls announced on Monday. The material, which included samples of Hendra virus, lyssavirus and hantavirus, appears to have gone missing after a freezer storing the samples broke down.

(Then Queensland Health Minister) Mr Tim Nicholls said the breach was uncovered in August 2023. The lab has been unable to say whether the materials were removed or destroyed. “It’s this part of the transfer of those materials that is causing concern,” Mr Nicholls said.

Further Reading

If interested in Cell Fusion there are 161,865 papers on PubMed.

Endotoxin is mentioned in 949 of the papers.

Searching PubMed for Syncytium yields 32,520 papers, 105 of which mention Endotoxin.

I am currently delving into Nipah Virus outbreak in Queensland, so please let me know if you find anything pointing to a Lab Leak as the source.