Queensland Governor Retiring, but not Shy, when trying to minimize AstraZeneca Jab Deaths & Injuries

How many of my readers remember seeing Jeannette Young in this video clip from a nationally broadcast free-to-air TV news conference just over 5 years ago?

Special thanks to my friend Rob who collects and preserves such gems.

Despite taxpayer funded, but commercial advertiser, SBS News now having over 643,000 subscribers on YouTube, the video has only 5,362 views as I post today.

The clip was deliberately suppressed on all social media from June 2021.

Indemnity given to Jabbers by Scott Morrison ?

The day before the news conference, SBS reported on then Prime Minister Scott Morrison granting Jabber Immunity:

Doctors were blindsided by Mr Morrison’s Monday announcement that the Commonwealth would provide GPs with indemnity cover so they could administer AstraZeneca to all adults, regardless of age. Under the change, any adult willing to talk it through with their doctor could therefore get the AstraZeneca jab.

Jeannette Young was clearly outraged because, as we see in the clip, she was fully aware of the AstraZeneca Jab Deaths explosion happening in UK.

SBS revisited Jeannette Young’s warning on 21 August 2021.

The majority of Queensland’s new COVID-19 cases are aged under 10 but the state’s Chief Health Officer says she doesn’t want those as young as 18 to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. When questioned about what age people should be to get an AstraZeneca jab, Dr Young said “60”. She then called on older people to make use of the vaccine.

Clearly people over 60 were deemed expendable.

Many people are following the Jayden Beale Human Rights case against Mandatory Jabbing, as covered by Ian Brighthope on 4 August 2026, that will return to a lower Queensland court sometime next year.

You might wonder if Jayden Beale will subpoena Jeannette Young as a witness.

Indemnity Not Actually Given

See Elizabeth Hart’s article from 6 April 2024 in which she says Emma McArthur obtained a response in December 2021 from then Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

On the issue of Informed Consent, Elizabeth Hart has blown that out of the water in her March 2025 article.

AstraZeneca GMO Approval

In Australia, The Office of the Gene Technology Regulator approved the AstraZeneca Covid19 Jab as a Genetically Modified Organism because of its Chimpanzee Adenovirus Carrier, that they said carried no risk of altering your DNA.

Readers might recall that AstraZeneca used Catalent , Serum Institute of India, and Commonwealth Serum Labs as manufacturers for global roll out.

AstraZeneca Deaths Expected and Harms well documented

Recall a meeting between the Australian Bureau of Statistics and a representative of the World Health Organization, specifically to study COVID vaccine Deaths (vaccine related mortality generally referred to the Coroner in Australia).

We will expect to see Thromocytopenia (AZ, AstraZeneca) Deaths in the coroners (secondary Thromocytopenia with the adverse effect of the vaccine).

Apart from Death, I have covered some early warning signs that the AstraZeneca Jab should have been pulled off the market much earlier.

Sudden Onset Blindness was tracked very early.

For example, to 23 November 2022 the UK Yellow Card Adverse Event reporting system had 1,103 cases of Photophobia.

Hydrocephalus was also featured early.

Recently I mentioned Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy.

What was in the AstraZeneca Jab ?

Three years ago I mentioned what was in the AstraZeneca Covid19 Jab.

I was very interested in Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia VITT, that can be caused by EDTA, but was proven by German scientists to be caused by Pfizer Jabs that don’t contain EDTA.

Many readers will remember Australian Nurse Alyssa who had to have her skull cut open to remove a huge Blood Clot that would otherwise have killed her, caused by AstraZeneca Covid19 Jab.

AstraZeneca Covid19 Jab also contained Polysorbate 80, proven to cause Anaphylaxis.

In May 2021, the Chief Health Officer of the State of Victoria, Australia issued a Health Warning and decision chart outlining the known risks of AstraZeneca, mentioning the known harms caused by Polysorbate 80.

Polysorbate 80 is found in other jabs.

Australia’s TGA refuses to release Endotoxin measurements for every batch of AstraZeneca Covid19 Jab, but I wonder if a clever lawyer might find a way to get them for us via a couuurt, with details of variations to test methods.

Jeanette Young’s Husband Graeme R Nimmo

There has been considerable interest in Jeanette Young’s second husband, Graeme R Nimmo, who has expertise in Escherichia coli bacteria and their Endotoxin and drug resistant variants of Staphylococcus aureus and their toxins.

In March 2021, Graeme Nimmo was collaborating with Pfizer funded researchers on Genomic Sequencing. At the time he was employed as a public servant at Pathology Queensland, Central Laboratory, Brisbane.

Conflict of interest statement P.N.A.H. has received research grants from MSD and Shionogi Ltd, outside of the submitted work, and speaker’s fees from Pfizer paid to The University of Queensland. D.L.P. reports receiving grants and personal fees from Shionogi and Merck Sharp and Dohme and personal fees from Pfizer, Achaogen, AstraZeneca, Leo Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Cubist, Venatorx, and Accelerate. J.L. has received personal fees from Pfizer and MSD and grants from MSD paid to The University of Queensland. The other authors have no conflicts of interest to declare.

Delving further back to 2015, I found Graeme Nimmo had in fact benefited from, and served on advisory boards for, Wyeth, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Conflict of interest statement Dr Megan Young is a public health physician in Queensland, Australia who is involved in the public health management of rubella. She is undertaking a PhD examining the effectiveness and efficiency of passive immunisation with IG for the public health management of communicable diseases and is collaborating with staff of CSL Biotherapies, Australia on a study related to the review topic. She receives no financial benefits from CSL or any other pharmaceutical company. Prof Allan Cripps has been a consultant to Probiotec Pty Ltd, has received grant funding for a clinical trial on probiotics from Danisco, and holds stock of Bioxyne. None of these activities relate to the current review. He is Dr Megan Young’s PhD supervisor. Prof Graeme Nimmo has been a sponsored speaker for bioMerieux P/L, has served on advisory boards for Wyeth, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and has co‐ordinated a study for Quotient Bioresearch. He is Dr Megan Young’s PhD supervisor. Prof Mieke van Driel has no known conflicts of interest.

Readers will recall that Pfizer purchased Wyeth for $68,000,000,000 in 2009.

Will Jayden Beale subpoena Jeanette Young’s second husband to see if he contributed to her fear of killing young people with AstraZeneca?

Catholic references for her replacement

While stated not to be a Catholic herself, the retiring Governor pointed out yesterday that Queensland Court of Appeal judge Thomas Bradley, who has been appointed as the next Governor of Queensland, has deep Catholic ties. He was educated at St Bernard's School and Clairvaux College.

I find this interesting as King Charles III has been promoting ties with the Catholic church, reversing traditions of the Australia Monarchy and the Catholic church was promoting Pfizer over AstraZeneca.

Justice Thomas Bradley versus AHPRA and the Medical Board

As reported by Rebekkah Barnett in December 2024 the Next Governor of Queensland set aside the suspension of Dr William Bay by AHPRA and the Medical Board.

Justice Bradly criticised the regulators’ “animus” and “combative approach” towards Dr. Bay, along with their failure to demonstrate that Dr. Bay had contravened any relevant legislation or guidelines. AHPRA and the Board have been ordered to pay costs.

Further Reading

As usual, reader input is encouraged, as Substack editing is a breeze.

Read more about the UK AstraZeneca Covid19 Jab disaster, just published by Hart Group.

I will have to delve into what happened to more legal cases against Mandatory Jabbing in Queensland.

See also recent lethal offerings from AstraZeneca.

Thanks to Elizabeth Hart for pointing out her articles from 2024 and 2025 that I have now included.