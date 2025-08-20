QoVax was designed to look for genetic, including racial, variation in response to multiple Covid19 Jabbing.

Here is the February 2023 QoVax Update showing Jabbees who were infected by the US Bioweapon Virus despite, or perhaps because of, their jabbing.

Picture credit Craig Kelly.

I will look at each Cluster of Differentiation and Cytokine QoVax measured for all enrolled individuals from my perspective with a focus on Endotoxin.

Likely to be a very long article eventually. You are encouraged to do your own deep dive into the vast literature using links provided.

Then ask if it was ever possible for a Jabbee to give Informed Consent.