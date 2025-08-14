QoVax Breaking News

While the focus for many currently engaged in Legal Action is mainly Covid19 mRNA Jabs delivered via LNPs, which Stefan Oelrich boasts in the video clip (from the Opening Ceremony – World Health Summit 2021) are Genetic Therapies sneakily given to Billions of Humans, we should remember that Australians have been jabbed and killed with GMO AstraZeneca, Novavax, SpikoGen (formerly Covax-19) as well as Moderna and Pfizer.

Stefan Oelrich is President of Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division has been elected as the new President of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

Not forgetting the tragedy of Jab induced Abortions and Birth Defects.

Queensland was a major partcipant in the GMO Jab experiments that proved Natural Immunity in those not killed by the US Bioweapon Virus was superior to any “vaccine”.

So the decision was made to infect as many Australians as quickly as possible on the advice of a commissioned report funded by Queensland and Western Australian taxpayers with the full endorsement of the “National Cabinet”.

Many readers will have followed the QoVax (Queensland COVID-19 Vaccination Safety and Efficacy Trial) project and a Petition to Queensland Parliament lodged by Alan Ballard and others to immediately halt the planned Destruction of Data and Biospecimens.

QoVax recruited 10,000 adult Queenslanders, covering 86% of Queensland post codes, generating over 100,000 biospecimens, and gathered over 11 million data points.

Today, 14 August 2025, my friend Damon McClure received the following letter from Dr Elizabeth Rushbrook, acting Chief Executive of Metro North Health.

Damon has mentioned me in correspondence with the Queensland government along with his solicitor who shall remain nameless just now.

Damon encouraged me to share the letter that seems to suggest that the planned destruction of the QoVax materials has been halted by community action.

Here is a letter I found on X from Tim Nicholls, Queensland Minster for Health and Ambulance Services.

What happened to Jackie Hanson ?

Thanks to Julian Gillespie who shared this letter on X, dated 24 July 2025, signed by then Chief Executive of Metro North Health, Jackie Hanson.

Did she resign, retire or get marching orders?

Please let us know of any other new developments in the QoVax saga.