After watching a video of Martha Carlin describing the tragic loss of her husband to Pulmonary Embolism and her determination to help find treatments for other Parkinson’s Disease sufferers, I found there is extensive literature on correlation, but much less on mechanisms, linking the two diseases.

Artificial Intelligence has been used to study Proteomics data, as shown here, with the “Top Twenty” proteins found in a 2025 study.

Reference: Alexander Smith, Paul Elliott, Manuel Mayr, Abbas Dehghan, Ioanna Tzoulaki. July 2025. Proteomic risk scores for predicting common diseases using linear and neural network models in the UK biobank. Nature Scientific Reports. 15:20520. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-06232-1. Figure 5.

However, the researchers applied filters to the analysis that might misdirect delving by machines.

When the addition to a basic clinical risk score of the non-linear risk score compared to the linear risk score provided greater than a 0.05 C-Index improvement in the 15 years follow up model, we calculated the protein contribution to the non-linear risk score using Shapley Additive explanation (SHAP) values. SHAP values provide individual level protein importance to risk score generation which allows for the identification of important proteins for subpopulations. However, we are interested in the proteins important for the majority of the population. To identify the globally important proteins, we filtered out the proteins with non-zero SHAP values in less than 25% of the samples for each outcome.

Subscribers might like to help me sift through the literature on their 20 proteins, noting that none were common to both lists.

I think it will be better to broaden the Venn diagram approach by looking at Thrombo-embolism in other parts of the body in Parkinson’s patients.

For example Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP) is specific to astrocytes and might have potential as biomarker for Stroke, as proposed by Etheresia Pretorius, who showed minute amounts of Endotoxin cause deposition of insoluble Fibrin Clots.

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I have started looking at the “Top Twenty” proteins found by Smith et al. employing Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) as my filter.

Later we can extend the search to other common biochemical triggers and imbalances featuring in both Thrombo-embolism and Parkinson’s Disease.

Martha Carlin told us she has a number of papers in the pipeline that might well cover some of the information here.