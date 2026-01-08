I was first alerted to PTDINs (PtdIns) pre-Covid19 in my Fluoride Toxicology studies because of their interaction with G-coupled proteins, a topic dear to the heart of Paul Connett and my friend Andreas here on Substack.

A recent article on Lipid Nanoparticles prompted me to read up on PTDINs = Phosphorylated PhosphaTidylInositols.

Big subject with 24,269 peer-reviewed papers on PubMed.

PhosphaTidylInositols Lipopolysaccharide finds 2,141 papers.

PhosphaTidyl Inositol Endotoxin yields 283 papers.

PTDINs Lipopolysaccharide finds 266 papers.

PTDINs LPS finds 140 papers.

Please let me know your favourite PhosphaTidyl Inositol Endotoxin papers.

PTDINs appear in many graphical abstracts depicting intracellular transformations, but sometimes are easily overlooked as in this review 2018 figure from Endotoxin Sepsis researchers Katarzyna Kwiatkowska and Anna Ciesielska in Poland.

Figure 1. Stimulation of Macrophages with LPS. LPS aggregates are bound in blood serum by LBP which facilities the interaction of LPS monomers with CD14 protein in the plasma membrane. Subsequently, CD14 transfers the LPS to TLR4/MD2 complex. The receptor complex dimerizes, recruits TIRAP and MyD88 adaptor proteins triggering downstream signaling leading to activation of trans-cription factor NFκB and cytokine production. After internalization, TLR4 binds TRAM and TRIF adaptor proteins and initiates endosomal signaling pathway aiming at activation of transcription factors IRF3/7 and synthesis of another set of cytokines.

Note that the authors don’t mention in the caption the PI(4,5)P2 that appears top right next to the word “raft” in their figure.

They provide a detailed explanation in their paper that I highly recommend.

Please check their references to earlier research including the Nobel Prize winning Endotoxin research on activation of innate immunity by Jules A Hoffmann and Bruce A Beutler in 2011.

Here is a snippet:

CD14 is a GPI-anchored protein, and such proteins concentrate in specific regions of the plasma membrane rich in sphingolipids and cholesterol called rafts. The concept that sphingolipids and Cholesterol self-assemble into dynamic domains which separate laterally from the glycerophos-pholipid-rich bulk of the plasma membrane and some in-ternal membranes was proposed by Kai Simons in 1997. From that time on, as a result of intensive biochemical and microscopic studies, it is concluded that the rafts are nanoscale dynamic assemblies of lipids and selected proteins contributing to the raft assembly. Upon cell stimulation, the rafts can merge into larger platforms facilitating interac-tions of “raftophilic” receptors with their effector proteins. This mode of action is common to some immuoreceptors, as exemplified by T cell receptor, and our earlier studies have indicated that among those receptors is also Fcγ receptor IIA. This receptor recognizes Fc fragment of IgG and thereby induces phagocytosis and destruction of pathogens covered (opsonized) by IgG antibodies. We found that upon ligand binding Fcγ receptor IIA associates which rafts which at the same time coalesce into micrometric structures encompassing several GPI-anchored proteins and myristoylated/palmitoylated tyrosine kinases of the Src family. As a result, the receptor undergoes tyrosine phosphorylation which initiates downstream signaling leading to local synthesis of Phosphatidylnositol 4,5-bisphosphate [PI(4,5)P2] in rafts and the actin cytoskeleton rearrangement required for phagocytosis.

As you read on, you will discover their Figure 2 where they detail the immediate effect of Endotoxin triggering PTDINs that causes Death and other injury within minutes after Jabbing via Anaphylaxis, as I have told Australian and US Governments.

Figure 2. LPS-induced biphasic changes of PI(4,5)P2 level in macrophages. Upon binding of LPS, CD14 undergoes clustering in the plasma membrane and triggers biphasic accumulation of PI(4,5)P2 required for production of pro-inflammatory cytokines in MyD88- and TRIF-dependent signaling pathways of TLR4. Palmitoylated enzymes catalyzing indicated steps of PI(4,5)P2 turnover are shown in red. DAG, diacylglycer-ol; PA, phosphatidic acid; PI, PhosphatidylInositol; PI4KA, type III phosphatidylinositol 4-kinase α.

Another useful paper that could take a few hours to appreciate is free from scientists in South Korea seeking to understand early onset Alzheimer’s Disease before identifying possible drug treatments.

I have written about Alzheimer’s Disease earlier.

They reported their discovery that PTDINs behave differently in your Brain Microglia compared to your Macrophages.

Here is their abstract:

Macroautophagy/autophagy is a lysosome-dependent catabolic process for the turnover of proteins and organelles in eukaryotes. Autophagy plays an important role in immunity and inflammation, as well as metabolism and cell survival. Diverse immune and inflammatory signals induce autophagy in macrophages through pattern recognition receptors, such as toll-like receptors (TLRs). However, the physiological role of autophagy and its signaling mechanisms in microglia remain poorly understood. Microglia are phagocytic immune cells that are resident in the central nervous system and share many characteristics with macrophages. Here, we show that autophagic flux and expression of autophagy-related (Atg) genes in microglia are significantly suppressed upon TLR4 activation by Lipopolysaccharide (LPS), in contrast to their stimulation by LPS in macrophages. Metabolomics analysis of the levels of phosphatidylinositol (PtdIns) and its 3-phosphorylated form, PtdIns3P, in combination with bioinformatics prediction, revealed an LPS-induced reduction in the synthesis of PtdIns and PtdIns3P in microglia but not macrophages. Interestingly, inhibition of PI3K, but not MTOR or MAPK1/3, restored autophagic flux with concomitant dephosphorylation and nuclear translocation of FOXO3. A constitutively active form of FOXO3 also induced autophagy, suggesting FOXO3 as a downstream target of the PI3K pathway for autophagy inhibition. LPS treatment impaired phagocytic capacity of microglia, including MAP1LC3B/LC3-associated phagocytosis (LAP) and amyloid β (Aβ) clearance. PI3K inhibition restored LAP and degradation capacity of microglia against Aβ. These findings suggest a unique mechanism for the regulation of microglial autophagy and point to the PI3K-FOXO3 pathway as a potential therapeutic target to regulate microglial function in brain disorders. Abbreviations: Atg: autophagy-related gene; Aβ: amyloid-β; BafA1: bafilomycin A1; BECN1: beclin 1, autophagy related; BMDM: bone marrow-derived macrophage; CA: constitutively active; CNS: central nervous system; ZFYVE1/DFCP1: zinc finger, FYVE domain containing 1; FOXO: forkhead box O; ELISA:enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay; HBSS: Hanks balanced salt solution; LAP: LC3-associated phagocytosis; MAP1LC3B: microtubule-associated protein 1 light chain 3; LPS: lipopolysaccharide; LY: LY294002; MTOR: mechanistic target of rapamycin kinase; Pam3CSK4: N-palmitoyl-S-dipalmitoylglyceryl Cys-Ser-(Lys)4; PtdIns: phosphatidylinositol; PtdIns3P: phosphatidylinositol-3-phosphate; PLA: proximity ligation assay; Poly(I:C): polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid; qRT-PCR: quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction; RPS6KB1: ribosomal protein S6 kinase, polypeptide 1; TLR: Toll-like receptor; TNF: tumor necrosis factor; TFEB: transcription factor EB; TSPO: translocator protein. Keywords: Amyloid; FOXO3; LC3-associated phagocytosis; PI3K; PtdIns3K; microglia.

They performed pathway-based analysis of publicly available data from gene expression profiling of microglia acutely isolated from Endotoxin-injected mice.

Endotoxin downregulated genes involved in the generation of the PtdIns precursors myo-inositol and CDP-diacylglycerol such as Impa1, Impa2, Cds1, and Cds2 as were genes involved in the synthesis of Ins3P, Ins4P, phosphatidic acid, diacylglycerol, and Ins1,4,5P3 such as Isyna1, Inpp1, Dgk, and Plc (Plcb1, Plcb2, Plcb3, Plcb4, Plcd1, Plcd3, Plcd4, Plce1, Plcg1, Plcg2, Plcz1).

They performed new experiments using commercial Escherichia coli 0111:B4 (L4391) Endotoxin. Here is their Figure 4 showing the effects on PTDINs.

Bioinformatics analysis of RNA sequencing data for Microglia activated by LPS. LogFC (fold change) values from 0 to 1 (red) indicate upregulation of gene expression and values below 0 (green) indicate downregulation.

mTOR

I have mentioned mTOR = mammalian Target Of Rapamycin previously in the context of Jab induced Myocarditis, Endotoxin induced Warburg Effect inducing Collagen deposition, Pulmonary Fibrosis in Lungs, Breast Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Blood Clots, Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Bruce A Beutler

His Nobel Prize citation reads:

When bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms attack our bodies, our immune system goes to work. It has two lines of defence, the innate immunity and the adaptive immunity. Bruce Beutler and Jules Hoffman have contributed to our understanding of how so-called receptors detect microorganisms and activate our innate immunity. In 1998, by studying mice with mutations, Bruce Beutler found a gene which is active in the development of a receptor which binds Lipopolysaccharide, a substance produced by several pathogenic bacteria.

Jules A Hoffmann

His Nobel Prize citation reads:

When bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms attack our bodies, our immune system goes to work. It has two lines of defence, the innate immunity and the adaptive immunity. Bruce Beutler and Jules Hoffmann have contributed to our understanding of how so-called receptors detect microorganisms and activate our innate immunity. In 1996, by studying fruit flies with mutations, Hoffmann showed that the so-called Toll-gene is active in the development of receptors which are crucial for the immune system of the fly.

Take home message

Any paper on the subject of Jab LNPs should cover the ever present Endotoxin effects.

Failure to do so is Fraud by Omission.

There have been siren warnings of bushfire and helicopters circling overhead, so I will circulate this now in case I lose electricity or have to evacuate. Wish me luck.