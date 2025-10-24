Pseu-Spike Mystery Solved - Zuckerberg wants to inject You with Endotoxin and Alum because it is Cheaper
A paper that should never have been published, not meeting minimum standards of science, is still being discussed nearly 5 years after its preprint appeared. See where that led me.
Mark Zuckerberg was paid handsomely to throw me off Facebook.
Photo credit. Alex Wong/Getty Images.
My friend Dr Bine Stebel suggested I write to the authors of the paper that mentioned experiments using “Pseu-Spike” as a model for claimed Coronavirus Spike induced endothelial damage to ask where they obtained their “Pseu-Spike” and the obvious likelihood that their observations were due to Endotoxin Contamination that has been known since 1981 to attack Endothelial cells.
Subscribers will know US Coronavirus Bioweapons have a long and glorius history of targeting ACE2 receptors.
Here is the paper in question as it appeared on 4 December 2020 on the Chan Zuckerberg controlled bioRxiv server provided by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Preprints:
So which author should I write to?
The collaboration between US and Communist China authors is immediately clear.