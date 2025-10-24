Mark Zuckerberg was paid handsomely to throw me off Facebook.

Photo credit. Alex Wong/Getty Images.

My friend Dr Bine Stebel suggested I write to the authors of the paper that mentioned experiments using “Pseu-Spike” as a model for claimed Coronavirus Spike induced endothelial damage to ask where they obtained their “Pseu-Spike” and the obvious likelihood that their observations were due to Endotoxin Contamination that has been known since 1981 to attack Endothelial cells.

Subscribers will know US Coronavirus Bioweapons have a long and glorius history of targeting ACE2 receptors.

Here is the paper in question as it appeared on 4 December 2020 on the Chan Zuckerberg controlled bioRxiv server provided by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Preprints:

So which author should I write to?

The collaboration between US and Communist China authors is immediately clear.