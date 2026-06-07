Do you know any shareholders or employees of Big Pharma profiting from US taxpayer subsidized drug sales ?

I was prompted by a recent article by my distant cousin Peter C Gøtzsche to add Prozac = Fluoxetine = Sarafem to my growing list of killer drugs marketed by The Wellness Company. Peter C Gøtzsche reports the drug is linked to Murder.

I popped in to the TWC online Pharmacy website and see they are now offering US citizens over 64,000 over-the-counter opportunities for their Pill Popping Addiction.

Please click to see just some of their current poisons offered “For Free”.

I had covered Prozac on Twitter and Facebook before the US government paid to have me thrown off and only mentioned it in passing here on Substack, sharing a post by Peter’s friend and former work colleague Maryanne Demasi.

Peter and his colleague David Healy reanalyzed clinical trials and found Suicides had been excluded.

Abstract Background: Fluoxetine was approved for depression in children and adolescents based on two placebo-controlled trials, X065 and HCJE, with 96 and 219 participants, respectively. Objective: To review these trials, which appear to have been misreported. Methods: Systematic review of the clinical study reports and publications. The primary outcomes were the efficacy variables in the trial protocols, suicidal events, and precursors to suicidality or violence. Results: Essential information was missing and there were unexplained numerical inconsistencies. (1) The efficacy outcomes were biased in favour of Fluoxetine by differential dropouts and missing data. The efficacy on the Children’s Depression Rating Scale-Revised was 4% of the baseline score, which is not clinically relevant. Patient ratings did not find Fluoxetine effective. (2) Suicidal events were missing in the publications and the study reports. Precursors to suicidality or violence occurred more often on Fluoxetine than on placebo. For trial HCJE, the number needed to harm was 6 for nervous system events, 7 for moderate or severe harm, and 10 for severe harm. Fluoxetine reduced height and weight over 19 weeks by 1.0 cm and 1.1 kg, respectively, and prolonged the QT interval. Conclusions: Our reanalysis of the two pivotal trials showed that fluoxetine is unsafe and ineffective.

Peter A McCullough (Registered Trademark), Cardiologist, knows all about Fluoxetine Heart Damage as measured by prolonged the QT interval.

Fluoxetine exists as stereoisomers, as does Thalidomide. The S enantiomer of the main metabolite Norfluoxetine, aka Seproxetine, is more active.

There is a huge literature on the drug, with 17,087 peer reviewed papers on PubMed searching for Fluoxetine and 17,165 searching for Prozac.

Perhaps a clever IT person can sort them to find a unique list?

As my subscribers know, I follow a short routine when chasing Death data for TWC offerings.

FAEMS (FAERS) Deaths and Adverse Events

Popped in on 7 June 2026 and found the following Death counts:

Prozac 3,738

Prozac Weekly 8

Fluoxetine 6,560

Fluoxetine Hydrochloride 12,624

Sarafem 11

I averaged the Death to Report Ratios to give 12.65%.

Have not included Deaths from mixtures of Fluoxetine with other drugs.

I have updated my running total of reported Deaths from selected drugs.

Comparative Toxicogenomic Database

Disturbing to see the CTD state:

“The first highly specific serotonin uptake inhibitor. It is used as an antidepressant and often has a more acceptable side-effects profile than traditional antidepressants.” Looks like advertising on a US taxpayer website!

Note your Genes that are targeted by Big Pharma with Fluoxetine.

CTD provides much human curation on 1,390 listed diseases for Fluoxetine.

Note Heart disease follows the Mental Damage and Genotoxic Birth Defects, Pregnancy Complications are included.

PubChem

Very useful US taxpayer funded website.

Photochemistry of Fluoxetine

Subscribers know I have a keen interest in the toxicity of Fluoride ions and their coordination complexes with Aluminium, Beryllium, Magnesium etc.

Fluoxetine is 18.4% Fluorine.

A number of the Human diseases caused by Fluoxetine, including Skin reactions can probably be linked to the effect of sunlight, which leads to Defluorination.

The Trifluoromethyl group is used to encourage accumulation of the drug in fatty tissues. Fluoxetine is passed to Children via Breast Milk. You can find 76 papers on PubMed on that disturbing fact.

Because Fluoxetine is a Persistant Environmental Pollutant (PEP) Pill, numerous scientists have studied its Photodegradation with 31 papers on PubMed.

Fluoxetine and its degredation products are included under the “Forever Chemicals” PFAS title as is one of the components of Paxlovid, Nirmartrelvir.

Here is a nice chart from one study not picked up by PubMed.

More information from Wikipedia on the TWC Fluoxetine Free Pills.