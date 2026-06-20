In a previous article I looked at the massive Death Toll of commonly prescribed so-called “Antidepressants” using US FAERS data, that is well known to underestimate the actual fatalities.

Looking at The Wellness Company online catalogue:

The top most utilized chronic medications in our formulary can be purchased in a 90-Day supply for FREE! We purchase our medications direct from American Producers and Suppliers cutting out the middle-man and passing the savings on to you. To get for FREE, these chronic medications can only be ordered from our Akron, Ohio home delivery pharmacy.

Note Max Qty per order for the number of poison pills is based on the erroneous assumption that some animal toxicity data with an LD50 of milligram per kilogram applies to Humans. It also ignores the known behaviours of pill hoarding and shopping around to numerous outlets by those intent to commit self harm.

In fact overdose makes up only one of a variety of suicide methods used after the “Antidepressant” drugs create Suicidal Ideation.

Updated 17 June 2026. Numbers of Deaths reported to US FAERS.

Amitriptyline aka Elavil 10,182

Bupropion aka Aplenzin, Buproban Amfebutamone Wellbutrin Zyban 13,018

Citalopram aka Celexa 14,008

Desvenlafaxine aka Pristiq 979

Duloxetine aka Cymbalta 8,695

Doxepin aka Sinequan 3,009

Escitalopram aka Lexapro 8,972

Fluoxetine = Prozac 22,930

Fluvoxamine aka Luvox 870

Imipramine aka Tofranil 1,096

Lithium Carbonate aka Eskalith and Lithobid 990

Mirtazapine aka Remeron 8,452

Nortriptyline aka Pamelor 3,060

Paroxetine aka Paxil 8,187

Sertraline = Zoloft 22,573

Trazodone aka Desyryl 15,515

Venlafaxine aka Effexor 19,695

The drugs mentioned above have 165,353 Deaths recorded on US FAERS.

I will build the information on TWC drugs listed above and readers might be surprised to learn about the manufacturers, owners of brand names and drug history including may legal cases with huge payouts.

Subscribers are welcome to tell us what they know.