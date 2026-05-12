Reminds me of former lawyer Reiner Fuellmich who was convicted in April 2025 regarding the embezzlement of funds from the "Corona Investigative Committee."

Let’s look at some of the 181 publications by Poul Bak Thorsen covering effects of Cytokines on Autism, regional damage to Foetal Brains, Premature Birth, Gestational Diabetes, Low Birth Weight and more.

Photo and story credit Frank Hvilsom 9 May 2026. Dansk vaccineforsker fik rutsjebanetur i amerikansk retslokale, da dommeren pludselig skiftede mening.

Poul Bak Thorsen has many co-authors in multiple countries and works with epidemiologists who find assocations of disease but his most useful works have involved correlation of measurable Cytokines and Genetic DNA mutations to explore causal links.

You might like to read my article on Endotoxin Induced Autism that includes reference to the excellent 2011 work by John H Gilmore, now with the Autism Action Network, and his colleagues “Brain enlargement and increased behavioral and cytokine reactivity in infant monkeys following acute prenatal Endotoxemia”.

John Gilmore circulated the news overnight with a link to an article by Louis Conte giving more details of the case against Poul Bak Thorsen.

See also the article by Michael Nevradakis.

I update this article as new material appears:

And here is another article on one aspect.

My interest in Autism started with the impact of Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal on the Foetal Brain.

Then I became interested in Aluminium Brain Damage

Poul Bak Thorsen also states that Autism is associated with multiple Foetal insults.

I will build this page as I read through his publications.

Let me know your favourites among his contributions.