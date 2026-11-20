Recently I saw my friend Mike Zimmer mentioning some “supplements” that he considered taking, and Potassium was in his list.

Mike noted increased Potassium intake is recommended by WHO but Hypertension Canada does not advise Pills.

For example US FAEMS has 8 Deaths from 79 case reports for a proprietary Potassium Chloride Extended Release pill.

Readers will recall that Potassium reduction in Blood Pressure is used in Executions in USA but does not reliably induce cardiac arrest.

My late father was advised to restrict his Potassium intake because his Kidneys were failing.

Potassium-40 makes up roughly 0.012% of all natural potassium and has a half-life of approximately 1.248 billion years.

Potassium-40 undergoes four different paths of radioactive decay, including all three main types of beta decay: Electron emission (β − ) to 40 Ca with a decay energy of 1.31 MeV at 89.6% probability

Electron capture (EC) to 40 Ar * followed by a gamma decay emitting a photon with an energy of 1.46 MeV at 10.3% probability

Direct electron capture (EC) to the ground state of 40 Ar at 0.1% probability

Positron emission (β+) to 40Ar at 0.001% probability

Found this recent video explaining two decay pathways of Potassium 40 isotope.

It was posted by a gentleman from India, one of our Nuclear ICBM Weapon neighbours. Interesting attempt to perform online testing.

Gamma Ray Detectors

Handheld detector

“Banana equivalent” Potassium Radiation dose

As described by Wikipedia “an informal unit of measure, primarily used in general educational settings, to compare radioactive dosages to the amount received by eating one Banana”.

In healthy people one Banana equivalent dose will be less than 1% of the average American's daily exposure to radiation.

However exposure to internal radiation is obviously more likely to initiate Cancer in vital organs.

NHMRC Subtracts Potassium-40 from dose

Australia’s Drinking Water Guidelines (2022) provide a summary of dietary radiation sources but with the contribution of Potassium-40 subtracted.

The dose due to this naturally occurring radionuclide in bodily tissues has been determined to be 0.165 and 0.185 mSv/year for adults and children, respectively (UNSCEAR 2000).

Note that Children receive a higher dose than adults.

ARPANSA dose Limits

Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) has an interesting website listing estimates of radiation exposure from various sources.

PubMed

PubMed lists 13,568 papers when searching “Potassium Cancer”.

You will find much work published on Potassium Ion Channels in malignant cancer and Big Pharma drug development to target them.

Pill Pop Pushers flog Potassium

The Wellness Company offers:

Potassium Chloride ER 10meq Capsules [Max Qty: 180] {MICRO-K}

Potassium Chloride ER 10meq Tablets [Max Qty: 90] {KLOR-CON/K-TAB}

Potassium Chloride ER 20mEq Tablets [Max Qty: 90] {KLOR-CON M20}

Potassium Chloride ER 20meq Tablets [Max Qty: 90] {KLOR-CON}

Potassium Chloride ER 8meq 600mg Tablets [Max Qty: 180] {KLORCON/K-TAB}

Potassium Chloride ER 8meq Capsule [Max Qty: 180] {MICRO-K}

Potassium Chloride Microencapsulated ER 10meq Tablets [Max Qty: 90] {KLOR-CON 10}

One Milliequivalent (mEq) of Potassium is 39.1 milligram.