Thanks to Robyn Cosford and Robert Clancy who advise that South Australia State Health Minister and Department now formally accepted PACVS as an admissble medical diagnosis.

It includes Mitochondrial Dysfunction, Immune Dysregulation, Systemic Fatigue.

Let’s gather some literature on PACVS.

A free 2024 paper from Germany outlines the difficulties in diagnosis and testing.

Post-acute COVID-19 vaccination syndrome (PACVS) is a chronic disease triggered by SARS-CoV-2 vaccination (estimated prevalence 0.02%). PACVS is discriminated from the normal post-vaccination state by altered receptor antibodies, most notably angiotensin II type 1 and alpha-2B adrenergic receptor antibodies. Here, we investigate the clinical phenotype using a study registry encompassing 191 PACVS-affected persons (159 females/32 males; median ages: 39/42 years). Unbiased clustering (modified Jaccard index) of reported symptoms revealed a prevalent cross-cohort symptomatology of malaise and chronic fatigue (>80% of cases). Overlapping clusters of (i) peripheral nerve dysfunction, dysesthesia, motor weakness, pain, and vasomotor dysfunction; (ii) cardiovascular impairment; and (iii) cognitive impairment, headache, and visual and acoustic dysfunctions were also frequently represented. Notable abnormalities of standard serum markers encompassing increased interleukins 6 and 8 (>80%), low free tri-iodine thyroxine (>80%), IgG subclass imbalances (>50%), impaired iron storage (>50%), and increased soluble neurofilament light chains (>30%) were not associated with specific symptoms. Based on these data, 131/191 participants fit Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) and simultaneously also several other established dysautonomia syndromes. Furthermore, 31/191 participants fit none of these syndromes. In conclusion, PACVS could either be an outlier of ME/CFS or a dysautonomia syndrome sui generis.

I had to look up dysautonomia syndrome sui generis and Google AI helped by translating as a disorder of the autonomic nervous system condition that is unique and distinct from others.

Mundorf et al. Figure nicely shows overlap of various diseases and I have added expansion of their acronyms.

Overlap of complex dysautonomia syndromes with symptoms reported by the PACVS study cohort. ME/CSF (Myalgic encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome), POTS (Postural Tachycardia Syndrome), MCAS (Mast Cell Activation Syndrome), and SFN (Small Fiber Neuropathy) were assigned to the study participants according to published guidelines. PACVS subjects were assigned a given syndrome if exhibiting n ≥ the cohort average of symptoms associated with that syndrome or if diagnosed after vaccination with that syndrome by a physician. A total of n = 31 PACVS subjects could not be assigned to any of the four syndromes (labeled “NONE”). Numbers indicate the n of study participants assigned to a given syndrome or syndrome intersection.

AI also found a another explanation of the synonym - Post-Acute COVID-19 Vasculopathy Syndrome.

In September 2025 a similar paper locked behind a paywall appeared, but called it PCVS.

In October 2025 a Substack article with more details of the Shin Jie Yong et al. paper appeared.

Here are a few articles I have written on the listed conditions.

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

ME/CFS is a debilitating disease caused by Jabbing and Endotoxin is the clear winner over other ingredients.

I participated in an X Space on ME/CFS hosted by people interested in developing treatments they might test and sell.

Of course I don’t recommend or endorse any pills.

I wrote again on search for ME/CFS treatments.

Mast Cell Activation Syndrome

I asked:

How common is it? Does the medical establishment recognize it? Literature is vast.

Postural Tachycardia Syndrome

Alternative name is the frequently fatal Postural Orthostatic Hypotension Syndrome.

Small Fiber Neuropathy

Searching PubMed you can find 2,075 papers for Small Fiber Neuropathy.

On 2020, scientists in Japan made a major breakthrough when they found that Serum Lipopolysaccharide-Binding Protein (LBP) significantly correlated with Pain threshold from Intraepidermal electrical stimulation (PINT) indices in the general Japanese population.

Abstract Introduction: Small fiber neuropathy (SFN) is an early manifestation in Diabetic PolyNeuropathy (DPN); however, the mechanisms are not fully understood. In diabetes, SFN is presumed to be common in individuals with overt DPN, enhancing activation of polyol pathway, oxidative stress, advanced glycation end products (AGEs), and inflammation. We explored the relationship between clinicohematological factors related to DPN and pain sensation in the Japanese population. Research design and methods: We conducted a population-based study, recruiting 1030 individuals (average age 54.4±0.5 years), in 2017, to participate in our Iwaki project. After initial screening by fasting blood glucose and glycohemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) measurements, the subjects were categorized into control (n=894), type 2 diabetes (n=81), and impaired fasting glucose (n=55) groups. Clinical data were gathered, and relationships between pain threshold from intraepidermal electrical stimulation (PINT) and DPN were examined by analysis of variance, post hoc test, and χ2 tests to study correlations among and between groups of the clinical data and DPN. Results: Univariate linear regression analyses showed significant correlations between PINT and serum Lipopolysaccharide-Binding Protein (LBP) level (ß=0.1025, p=0.001). Adjustments for the clinical measurements confirmed a positive correlation (ß=0.070, p=0.034). Logistic regression analysis revealed high LBP value (>6.7 mg/dL) as a significant risk factor toward abnormal PINT (≥0.35 mA). LBP significantly correlated with the high-sensitivity C reactive protein, inflammation marker, elevated similarly in both pre-diabetic and overt-diabetic groups, compared with controls, but it did not correlate with a decreased Achilles tendon reflex. In contrast, urine 8-hydroxy-2’-deoxyguanosine, oxidative stress marker, and pentosidine, AGEs, markedly increased in individuals with type 2 diabetes with high HbA1c. Conclusions Individuals with high LBP exhibited an elevated PINT in the Japanese population. Low level of inflammation evoked by metabolic Endotoxemia is possibly implicated in the pathophysiology of SFN from pre-diabetic stage.

You might recall that Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) Binding Protein is increased in Humans upon HIV infection. This is because HIV, just like Covid19 virus, breaches the Gut wall, causing Leaky Gut Endotoxemia.

Read more about Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) Binding Protein.

Israeli scientists looked for a link between Small Fiber Neuropathy and Endotoxin in 2022.

Abstract Thrombin is present in peripheral nerves and is involved in the pathogenesis of neuropathy. We evaluated thrombin activity in skin punch biopsies taken from the paws of male mice and rats and from the legs of patients with suspected small-fiber neuropathy (SFN). In mice, inflammation was induced focally by subcutaneous adjuvant injection to one paw and systemically by intraperitoneal Lipopolysaccharides (LPS, Endotoxin) administration. One day following injection, thrombin activity increased in the skin of the injected compared with the contralateral and non-injected control paws (p = 0.0009). One week following injection, thrombin increased in both injected and contralateral paws compared with the controls (p = 0.026), coupled with increased heat-sensitivity (p = 0.009). Thrombin activity in the footpad skin was significantly increased one week after systemic administration of LPS compared with the controls (p = 0.023). This was not accompanied by increased heat sensitivity. In human skin, a correlation was found between nerve fiber density and thrombin activity. In addition, a lower thrombin activity was measured in patients with evidence of systemic inflammation compared with the controls (p = 0.0035). These results support the modification of skin thrombin activity by regional and systemic inflammation as well as a correlation with nerve fiber density. Skin thrombin activity measurements may aid in the diagnosis and treatment of SFN.

Need for a new ICD-10 Code

In September 2025, Christopher Dreisbach wrote about moves for recognition at the level of US Governmet and World Health Organization.

I have just learned from Robert Clancy that lawyer Katie Ashby-Koppens has been instrumental in gaining the South Australian recognition of PACVS.

This could have major legal ramifications. Will add more news as it becomes available.