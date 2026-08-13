Check out the Flinders University connection.

Porton Down research supported Australian approved GMO Maize.

Thanks to Sasha Latypova for highlighting a paper from Porton Down that proved Endotoxin is required for Jab induced Encephalopathic syndrome in synergy with Bordetella Bacterial Pertussis Toxin and another protein.

Previously I mentioned UK Endotoxin expert Patrick Vallance who depended on Porton Down for his experiments.

I also mentioned Porton Down proving Mebendazole causes Birth Defects.

Here I review Porton Down essential role in Jab “adjuvant” development including its partners in AstraZeneca, WHO, and numerous countries including Finland, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, The Netherlands and USA.

They have published their successes as well as failures along the way.

Porton Down are of course interested in Endotoxins from the Gram-negative bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei that causes Melioidosis and is a CDC category B Bioterrorism agent, plus other airborne Bioterrorism bacteria like CDC category A Francisella tularensis.

They are making LNPs that they prefer to call Non-Ionic Surfactant Vesicles (NISV) comprised of Monopalmityol Glycerol, Dicetyl Phosphate and Cholesterol that counteract Endotoxin induced Inflammation.

Endotoxin experts from Porton Down and their networks can be found in many places of interest including Brian W McBride at University of Guelph.

Firdaus Samsudin at University of Lund has atomic level understanding.

As a former Osmium chemist at Cambridge and Adelaide, I was impressed with the development of a sensor that can detect Endotoxin poisoning of single cells in less than 3 seconds. The system uses an Osmium complex attached to Carbon Nanotubes that can be physically inserted into mammalian cells to detect the intracellular reaction of Hydrogen Peroxide released when the poison hits the cell.

Collaborative work by University of Nottingham, Porton Down and University of Plymouth.

See my old article on Gold Endotoxin sensors.

Please let me know if you find any reports released by Freedom of Information demand on Endotoxin experiments from Porton Down.