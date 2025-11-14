Paid subscribers are offered bonus time from me which helps my Genelaogy relaxation/addiction.

A number have taken me up on the offer if they have hit roadblocks in their family tree.

I discovered I have Pooks in my own tree when investigating the Pains of Kent.

Here is an old map used by Dutch explorers showing India, China, Indonesia and their knowledge of Australia.

Previously I mentioned that many “Dutch” seamen were actually Danes.

For example the Oorloop family of Ceylon are descended from my Orloffs.

Frederik de Wit (Dutch, 1630–1706) after Pieter Goos (Dutch, 1616–1675) Orientaliora Indiarum Orientalium ... (Eastern parts of the East Indies ...) from Atlas: Tabulae maritimae ofte Zee-Kaarten Amsterdam: Frederik de Wit, c. 1675–80 hand-coloured engraving 43.9 × 54.0 cm (image); 47.7 × 54.6 cm (plate); 51.1 × 60.2 cm (sheet) Purchased 2014 Map Collection, University of Melbourne.

Priests and Medicos in Denmark

Here is the entry for Edvard Beyerholm Pook in Wiberg’s Priest History that caught my eye. It said his father and Danish mother were in Amsterdam.

Please click to expand or visit the page here.

That website connects Erik Brejl’s award winning Danish Probate database, where I found this 1742 entry:

38 Karen Andersdatter Beyerholm på Bogø. 26.9.1742, fol.358. E: Niels Pedersen Sølle, præst på Bogø. A: 0) forældre [Anders Evertsen Beyerholm, præst i Sakskøbing og Majbølle, skifte Musse herred gejstlig 6.6.1698 lbnr og Ellen Rasmusdatter, skifte Musse herred gejstlig 15.7.1685 lbnr.13] 1) faster Abigael Edvardsdatter g.m. Peder Pook i Amsterdam, begge døde. 4B: a Johan Pook i den Haag b Bagge Pook i den Haag c Leonhard Pook i den Haag d Edvard Beyerholm Pook, præst i Vester Karleby (Herredskirke) og Lille Løjtofte på Lolland. Desuden nævnes Edvard Beyerholms svoger Peder Top i Nakskov.

The given name Leonard appears with variations down various lines.

I found reference to a Leonard Pook who was buried in 1686 in Blandford, Dorset, England.

The Leonard Pook mentioned in the Danish probate was alive and producing children in Holland in the early 1700s, see below.

Pooks in The Netherlands

Given that they were in The Hague, it looked like this family would be interesting to follow.

I discovered that Edvard Beyerholm Pook was baptized on 23 August 1682 in Copenhagen with parents Abigael Edvardsdatter Beyerholm (spelled a nmber of ways, e.g. Bejerholmb, Beierholm) and Peder Pook. Wiberg had his birth year estimate of 1677. It was common for Danes to have children born elsewhere baptized when they revisited Denmark.

I discovered Peder’s father from the baptism of Edvard where he is named Peder Lambertson Pouch.

In Denmark, sometimes the mother’s maiden aftername was passed down instead of or with the usual patronym.

Which takes us back to Lene Johansdatter Pouch, daughter of Johan Johansen Pouch, chaplain in Ribe (died April 1660).

Lene Johansdatter Pouch married Lambert Baggesen (died 4 August 1659), and they were parents of Peder Lambertson Pouch (Pook).

204 Lambert Baggesen, [købmand] i Ribe. 6.4.1660. No.119, opslag 324.

E: Lene Johansdatter [Pouch]. LV: [bror] Ludvig Pouch, doktor. B:

1) Bagge Lambertsen

2) Johan Lambertsen

3) Peder Lambertsen

4) Margrethe Lambertsdatter.

FM: Bagge Baggesen, rådmand.

We see the early medical qualified Pooks, in Lene’s Brother Ludvig (1620-1681).

Lene Johansdatter Pouch later married Pharmacist Tobias Franck who died in 1684, bringing the number of her known children to eleven.

432 Tobias Franck, apoteker og rådmand i Ribe. 25.2.1684, fol.92.

E: Lene Johansdatter Pouch. LV: Bernhard Omeis, medicus og canonicus. B:

1) Lambert Tobiassen

2) Johan Tobiassen

3) Lydik Tobiassen

4) Tobias Tobiassen

5) Ursula Marie Tobiasdatter

6) Martha Tobiasdatter

7) Helene Dorthe Tobiasdatter.

FM: Gøde Hansen.

Enkens første ægteskab med Lambert Baggesen, skifte 6.4.1660 lbnr.204. Arv til B:

1) Bagge Lambertsen, død, efter hvem der er arv

2) Johan Lambertsen

3) Margrethe Lambertsdatter, enke efter Johan Plag.

After moving to Amsterdam Abigael Edvardsdatter Beyerholm and Peder Pook had more children including Leonardus (Leonard) baptized 6 August 1678.

The aftername Baggesen continues in Dutch records.

The search continues looking at Pooks in St Kitts and Nevis and various ports on the south coasts of England to Africa.

Found an interesting lead regarding Pooks at Kenton, Devon.

According to J H Tyrrell ‘Genealogical history of the Tyrrells’ 1904 Jan van Pook came to UK with William of Orange and landed at Dartmoputh 1689. A son John Pook of Kenton married Susannah and they had a son John Pook of Starcross; he was born at Kenton 28th Feb 1729. He married Sarah Church and had children John, Thomas (who had a son Lieut John Pook RN ), William and Henry. The latter was born at Kenton in 1770 and died 1875 (I think this should be 1835, but living to 105 is not impossible). He married (second) Maria Margeret Tyrrell daughter of Luke Tyrrell of the Kildangan and Clermont House Tyrrells.

Kildangan takes us to Ireland.