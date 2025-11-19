Here is Lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan, Lu-PSMA-617, brand name Pluvicto.

This molecule is used to treat Prostate Cancer sufferers.

Note the 177 Lutetium (Lu) triple positive cation is strongly chelated by 4 Nitrogen atoms and more loosely 3 Oxygen atoms.

Vipivotide tetraxetan is a human Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)-targeting ligand.

I looked at US FAERS and found 1,435 Deaths from 11,076 case reports to 19 November 2025, giving a Death to Report Ratio of 12.95%.

Compare this with current Mebendazole Death to Report Ratio of 5.77%

The drug reaction is charted and also available as downloadable spreadsheet.

Wikipedia tells us Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne conducted a phase 2 trial demonstrating high response rates, “low toxicity” and reduction in pain in men with metastatic castration-resistant cancer who progressed after conventional treatments.

The FAERS reporting, where Death is commonly in expected in these late stage cases might be under-reporting the toxic effects.

It is a very expensive drug, US$27,000 per vial in 2023.

The probability that 177Lu vipivotide tetraxetan is cost-effective compared to cabazitaxel or SOC was 0% at a willingness-to-pay (WTP) threshold of $50,000 per QALY. This finding was robust to changes in the model’s assumptions and input parameters. Based on publicly available list prices, a price reduction of 92% is required to make 177Lu vipivotide tetraxetan cost-effective at a WTP threshold of $50,000 per QALY and a price reduction of approximately 82% is required for 177Lu vipivotide tetraxetan to achieve cost parity with cabazitaxel.

TGA demands 10 Years Monitoring

Australia’s TGA requires Novartis to follow ALL Pluvicto patients until Death, loss to follow-up, or for up to 10 years, whichever occurs first.

They must deliver Periodic Safety Update Reports. Compare that with Covid19 Jabs.

The recommended Pluvicto dose is 7,400 Megabecquerel injected intravenously every 6 weeks (± 1 week) for up to a total of 6 doses or until disease progression, or unacceptable toxicity.

Known long term outcomes include serious risk of Myelosuppression, Renal Failure, Xerostomia and Xerophthalmia and their complications; the potential serious signals of Secondary Malignancies including MyeloDysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (MDS/AML).

Further details on the TGA website.

Making Pluvicto

To make the Beta emitter 177 Lutetium, the best way is to blast 176 Ytterbium with high energy Neutrons.

But 176 Ytterbium makes up only 13% of the element found in nature.

So you need to make enriched 176 Ytterbium.

To do that you need Atomic Vapour Laser Isotope Separation.

For that you need volatile organometallic compounds of Ytterbium because the metallic element has a tiny vapour pressure, and trying to heat it to its boiling point of 1469 K would be very tricky.

Here is some of the gear that I used when making volatile Lanthanide compounds.

We had great help from our resident glassblowers at Monash University but sadly nearly all of our equipment was imported.

All of the compounds are air-sensitive so I had to perform the syntheses under highly purified Nitrogen or Argon when we could afford it.

Likewise all of our Lanthanide series metallic elements and compounds came very expensively from overseas.

Our interest in Lanthanide element chemistry encompassed optoelectronic devices, superconductors and other applications and so we were able to get Australian Government grants under the Generic Technology component of the Industry, Research and Development Act 1986 (Grant 15019) that I applied for when I moved from Monash to Telecom Australia Labs.

We published a simple method of preparing volatile compounds of all Lanthanide elements, which was checked by chemists in USA before publication.

I have one publication including volatile Lutetium compounds.

We reported the vapour pressure of a number of our compounds and compared with values reported by others.

a Interpolated and extrapolated from log P (mm) =A - B/T(K) data in Ref. 53, compiled from Refs 54-58, unless indicated otherwise. Where two values are given, the first is from Ref. 55 and the second from Ref. 57 (Ln = Nd) or Ref. 56 (Ln=Tm). The vapour pressure equations were derived from measurements in quite different temperature ranges, hence some variation in extrapolated values is not surprising. b The value for B (5961)53 is incorrect and should be 5691.” c From data in Ref. 46. d From data in Ref. 59.

Note that our Ytterbium (Yb) compound was the most volatile, enhanced by using a Methylcyclopentadienyl pi-bonded ligand.

Australia’s contribution to Uranium and Ytterbium Enrichment

Did you know an Australian company is helping the USA in Uranium Enrichment? That of course assists the MAD race to global direct Genocide via American Nuclear Bomb carrying B52 Bombers on American Airforce Bases, on Australian soil, and Nuclear Genocide Submarines mooring at Australian ports.

The company Silex Systems has an arrangement with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization to supply research quantities of the short-lived 177 Lutetium isotope with half-life of 6.647 days.

ANSTO manufactures non-carrier-added 177 Lutetium highly enriched Ytterbium-176 as a starting material so chemists have to work very fast to synthesize drugs containing it and need appropriate radiation protection while doing so.

Silex Systems, which has shares traded on the Stock Exchange, made most of its large cash reserve through contracts on Uraniun enrichment.

Are Radio Pharmaceuticals worth the cost?

I tend to look at it another way, because it would be preferable to reduce the causes of cancers of the Prostate.

The idea of reducing Cancer caused by Radiation in treatment of Cancer by targeting with low Beta particle trajectory is appealing in theory.

My late father was told Chemotherapy would likely kill him so he had X-ray Radiation blasted into an area of his chest when he suffered and survived Breast Cancer, but he suffered severe agonizing “radiation burns”.

Will Radioactive Lutetium and other Lanthanide elements gain a larger market share in Cancer treatment?

Read more about my interest in other “Critical Minerals”.

Hope you found this worth sharing.