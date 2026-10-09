Recognize this lady who recommends Jabbing Pregnant Women and Babies ?

Expert in Bacterial Toxins, loves Aluminium and sets criteria for definition and diagnosis of Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease.

Why do they Target Your TLR9 ?

You might like to read this article from April 2024 first.

Mentioned in November 2025 this oligonucleotide 5′-TGACTGTGAACGTTCGAGAT GA-3′ used in the Hepatitis Jab, mandated for many.

Be the first to see and comment on more I have found about the US taxpayer-preferred Plague Jab and how its Oligonucleotide “Adjuvant” along with Aluminium is used in numerous other Jabs for Food Animals and Humans.