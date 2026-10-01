Great read for start of the month as we prepare to adjust most Australian clocks to Summer Time.

Ursula Edgington in New Zealand will be known to many for her work on aerial poisoning of the wildlife, soil and water with 1080.

She said when I asked how to share the article on Substack, beyond my Note where I said:

Ask the NZ Pill Pushers, Political Donors and Candidates about Mandatory Disposal of Fluoride Industrial Waste from Phosphate Fertilizer works via Public Drinking Water and where their products are made.

(Read more about Mandatory Fluoride Poisoning in New Zealand.)

You can just share the URL please, and encourage people to subscribe for free. We are confronted with Age Restriction DigiID over the ditch, so I can’t use Substack for publications anymore. Appreciate your support. We definitely have more to publish about this topic.

Ursula and Michael have their own website and I encourage people to > take a look.

Despite the fact that I don’t agree with all they say, I am a strong supporter of rational debate and especially authors who ask Questions and Join Dots.

I know that only a handful of my 23,000 followers on social media will click away from their comfort zone, so I reproduce a few snapshots from their article to tempt you.

and Trustees

and looky here! Advisory Panel (not showing you all, go and see)

I have written about Cardiologist Chris Neil who stood for the Australian Senate.

Ursula and Michael mention another famous Cardiologist in their deep dive. Guess who!

Recently I looked at Robert Clancy.

Many readers are waiting for the Federal Court of Australia decision under a new judge of the Covid19 Class Action initiated by Melissa McCann.

And of course Ian Brighthope is a very familiar character on Substack and beyond.