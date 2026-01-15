Photophobia is caused by Endotoxin Jabs
Early warnings ignored with thousands of Covid19 Jabbees suffering after AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna, Novavax, Valneva. Decades ago it was known Endotoxin jabbing from any source goes for your Eyes.
In my recent article on Human Endotoxin Jabbing experiments in the Netherlands, you might have noticed the Jabbers were anticipating Photophobia and reported it was observed.1
I also briefly mentioned Photophobia in earlier pieces.2345678910
Mechanism
One of the leaders in understanding Endotoxin Photophobia is Eric Pearlman of CaseWestern Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio who has collaborated with Australian researchers. They were motivated to understand preventable blindness caused by bacterial infection, most commonly Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pneumoniae that attacks the cornea as shown in his figure.11
FIGURE 1. Resident myeloid cells in the cornea. A,B: CX3CR1GFP+ cells in a normal Mouse Cornea (A, original magnification is x20), and the distribution of epithelial and stromal Dendritic Cells (DC) and Stromal Macrophages (B).
C: Mouse Corneal whole mounts from wild type (panel 1, 4), CD11c eYFP (panel 3) or CX3CR1GFP+ mice were incubated with antibodies to MHC class II or CD11b, counterstained with DAPI, and visualized by confocal microscopy.
Images of each cell population illustrated in Figure 1B is shown in panels 1–4, including in vivo MHC II+ membrane nanotubes (panel 4), which were present in the cornea 24h after topical exposure to LPS. Original magnification is x400
History of Endotoxin Photophobia
Endotoxin Jab induced Photophobia was found early in Human experimentation.
In 1991 master Endotoxin Jabber of Humans12 Suffredini reported Photophobia “associated with fever, rigors, and headache in the immediate post endotoxin injection period”.13
In 2014 Dutch and US Endotoxin Jabbers reported Photophobia in their study.14
In 2016 all “volunteers” in a UK Endotoxin Jabbing study were warned of possible Photophobia as part of informed consent.15
Photophobia in Lab Animals
Intravitreal injection of Endotoxin caused Photophobia and other eye damage in Sprague-Dawley Rats.16
Photophobia from Leaky Gut
Italian researchers reviewed Photophobia and other symptoms in sufferers of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).17 More about Leaky Gut.18
Photophobia and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
One of many outcomes from this horrble disease.19
Photophobia linked to Migraine
The flood of Endotoxin from Leaky Gut naturally causes Photophobia in the absence of Jabbing.
In 2023 Korean researchers found a number of Photophobia cases.20
In 2024 Chinese researchers reported that Alpha-asarone (ASA), a major active component found in the Chinese herbal medicine Acorus tatarinowii (Grass Leaf Sweet Flag), ameliorated Photophobia in female Rats wth induced chronic migraine.21
In 2025 the close association of Endotoxin induced Photophobia with Migraine was investigated by researchers in Russia and Kyrgyzstan.22
Photophobia linked to Colour Blindness
Canadian, Dutch, German, UK and USA researchers found in 2015 the ATF6 gene is one of the factors making people more likely to suffer Photophobia.23
Photophobia before Pfizer Jab Death
During Pfizer Clinical Trial C459100 1 there were 2 cases, (subjects 1047 10471225 and 1248 12481005) of Photophobia after the second jab that was described as “Vax Rel”.
Pfizer reported 2,800 cases of Photophobia to 22 November 2022 in its PSUR3, including 2 people who subsequently died after receiving the Process 2 Poojab. See my earlier article for links to the PSUR3 and its Appendix of Deaths.24
Photophobia was reported in victims of the first Process 2 Poojab batch ordered by the UK government EJ0553.25
US VAERS contains numerous Photophobia cases, too many to mention here, so I give a few examples only.
A 53-year-old woman suffered dry mouth, Headache, Fatigue, Nausea and Photophobia (VAERS ID 1076463).
Pfizer Lot EJ6796 caused a 42-year-old lady to suffer muscle weakness in extremities; Loss of proprioception in extremities; skin hyperesthesia (increased sensitivity and pain); Photophobia; Eye pain; Headache; tonic-clonic convulsions (arms, legs, back and masticatory muscles); Maximum body temperature 40 C (VAERS ID 1072489).
A 19-year-old man suffered loss and disturbances of consciousness (Glasgow 3); low Blood oxygen 82% desaturation (put on oxygen).; Emesis / vomiting; hypertonia; feeling of discomfort; right hemicrania; Photophonophobia and amnaesia (VAERS ID 1488307).
Pfizer Lot Number EX7823 resulted in a lady suffering right ankle and calf pain; right ankle and calf pain; Persistent right whole arm pain; Photophobia; left proximal bilateral pulmonary emboly; bradycardia; c-reactive protein has risen; Cerebral venous thrombosis; vomiting; Nausea; Fall without loss of consciousness but with head injury; Fall without loss of consciousness but with head injury; Meningeal syndrome (VAERS ID 1499072).
Case reports can be found. A 68-year-old lady suffered Photophobia and Panuveitus just days after her Pfizer Booster Jab.26
A case of severe systemic lupus erythematosus in a pediatric patient within two days of a third dose of the Pfizer Jab who suffered facial and body rash, bilateral arthralgias in the shoulders, hands, and knees, progressive hair loss, pleuritic chest pain, and Photophobia.27
A 46-year-old woman developed exacerbation of Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada (VKH) disease with Photophobia 2 days after her Pfizer jab.28
Photophobia before Moderna Jab Death
Case report of 30-year-old lady who died after suffering bifrontal Headache with Photophobia.29
Photophobia from AstraZeneca
To 23 November 2022 the UK Yellow Card Adverse Event reporting system had 1,103 cases of Photophobia.
But note that the official documents recently released shows 2,511 case reports to 28 December 2022.30
Photophobia from Janssen
The company reported in its EMA PSUR coverng the period 24 August 2021 to 24 February 2022, 48 cases of Photophobia including “a 21-year-old lady who experienced initial symptoms of fever, chills, and photophobia 2 weeks post-vaccination with Ad26.COV2.S, and experienced seizure activity on an unspecified date”.
In another document we find Janssen had 67 cases of Photophobia which the company described as Event of Interest.31
Photophobia from Nuvaxovid
In its EMA report32 we find:
In addition, based on the impurity levels, the applicant should monitor the reactogenicity profile for the secondary dose and for future potential booster injections via routine pharmacovigilance, including the provision of updates as part of the MSSR.
Following the safety clinical assessment of the conditional marketing authorisation, the following events are to be reviewed via routine pharmacovigilance in the MSSR/PSUR: menstrual disorders, cholecystitis, cerebrovascular accidents and related conditions and adverse events related to eye inflammation, including but not limited to uveitis, iridocyclitis, iritis, lacrimation increased, eye(lid) swelling, diplopia, Photophobia.
There were 9 Photophobia cases in the Nuvaxovid Periodic Safety Update Report to 19 December 2023.33
Photophobia from Smallpox Jab
The Australian product information states: “There have also been cases of photophobia following smallpox vaccination, some of which required hospitalization”.34
Photophobia from Ozempic and Wegovy
Not surprising due to their Endotoxin contamination.
Photophobia from Tattoos
Case report from 2012 assocated with Sarcoidosis, most likely from bacterial infection.35
