Canadian researchers made a major contribution to understanding how these compounds perform in normal cells and those responding to pathogens and their fragments including Endotoxin, its supertoxic Lipid A and other toxins including Shiga.

A recent review paper by Falko Seger (Genervter Bürger), L. Maria Gutschi, Stephanie Seneff, with prepublication review input from David Cowley (Doorless Carp) and Myra Forster-van Hijfte cites 345 papers.

There are >1,290 PIP3 papers on PubMed.

After publication Seger et al. discovered another paper, published in 2020 by the Dahlmann lab, that they think supports their model.

Trouble is that paper “Increased PIP3 activity blocks nanoparticle mRNA delivery” is at risk of confounding because commercial lipids for their LNPs were obtained from Avanti. That included Cholesterol.

Moderna ordered to get its Endotoxin Act together GeoffPainPhD · June 8, 2024 Despite heavy redactions, including specifications and contamination limits, we learn much from reading the thousands of pages obtained by citizens in Freedom Of Information demands as well as court ordered releases. Read full story

More about Avanti contamination in my 2023 paper:

LNPs Contaminated with Endotoxin? GeoffPainPhD · August 29, 2023 Recently I updated my article on the Spike Protein derived from the Covid19 virus or the synthetic GMO Spike produced by the mRNA jabs to discuss a Zebrafish study by Zheng and coworkers that has been made invalid by Endotoxin contamination of commercial Spike. Read full story

and also other Dahlman lab papers with the same problem.

Interesting to note that Paunovska et al. (2020) used Endotoxin (LPS) as a positive control because it always increases PIP3.

Here is the relevant part of their Supplementary Figure where the PIP3 doses are in micromolar concentration.

Fig. S1. LNP components and in vitro translation and viability experiments. Statistical analyses for (U to W) compare the negative control (untreated cells) to the experimental group (10 or 20 μM PIP3 or LPS) using an unpaired t-test. p-values are represented as p-value <0.0332 (*), ,0.0021 (**), <0.0002 (***), and <0.0001 (****).

In the text it is stated that “The positive control received 100 ng (nanogram) of LPS”.

I will expand this post later, but thought you might be interested in a couple more papers that are not cited by Seger et al.

Nice 2026 paper by Johansson et al. in Sweden showing Shiga and Pertussis toxins with PIP2 and PIP3 highlighted.

Abstract Background: Shiga toxin (Stx) is the main virulence factor of enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli, a food-borne pathogen that colonizes the intestine causing gastroenteritis and, in severe cases, hemolytic uremic syndrome. Stx was shown to induce ATP release in vivo and in vitro and blockade of purinergic P2X receptors inhibited its cytotoxicity. Here we investigated the intracellular signaling events preceding ATP release. Methods: Inhibitors included pertussis toxin, wortmannin, manoalide, 2-aminoethoxydiphenylborate (2-APB), BAPTA-AM and Ca2+-free medium. The Inositol 1,4,5-triphosphate receptor (IP3R) was silenced. Stx-induced apoptosis was detected by caspase 3/7 activation. BALB/c mice were injected with Stx2 i.p. Certain mice were pretreated with alpelisib (1 h before and 24 h after Stx2). Kidneys collected after 4 days were stained for Phosphatidyl Inositol 4,5-bisphosphate (PIP2). Results: Stx1-mediated ATP release in HeLa cells was blocked by pertussis toxin affecting the Gi/o family of G-protein coupled receptors. ATP release was also abrogated by wortmannin, an inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), by manoalide, inhibiting phospholipase C, by 2-APB inhibiting IP3R, and by reduction of intracellular calcium (BAPTA-AM) and extracellular calcium (Ca2+-free medium). Blocking or silencing the IP3R protected HeLa cells from Stx1-induced apoptosis. Likewise, blocking the IP3R reduced Stx2-induced apoptosis. Stx2-challenged mice had distinct PIP2 glomerular staining that decreased in the presence of the PI3K inhibitor alpelisib. Conclusion: Stx interaction with HeLa cells initiates a signaling pathway involving membrane G protein, PI3K, phospholipase C and IP3R, ultimately leading to ATP release and promoting cytotoxic effects. The PI3K inhibitor alpelisib altered PIP2 expression in Stx2-challenged mice.

SHIP

Useful 2026 paper on Endotoxin from Canada on Endotoxin and Src homology 2 domain-containing Inositol 5′-Phosphatase (SHIP), a hematopoietic-specific lipid phosphatase.

Abstract Macrophages coordinate cytokine responses by integrating signals from pattern recognition receptors including NOD2 and TLR4. NOD2 detects muramyl dipeptide derived from bacterial peptidoglycan, and TLR4 recognizes Lipopolysaccharide (Edotoxin) in the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria. NOD2 and TLR4 signals synergize to enhance cytokine production in myeloid cells. While synergy can support host defense, it must be regulated to minimize the risk of excessive inflammation. The lipid phosphatase SHIP, a negative regulator of Class I PI3Ks, reduces inflammatory signaling, but its role during NOD2-TLR4 co-stimulation remains undefined. We found that SHIP limits IL-1β production by blocking synergy in bone marrow-derived macrophages co-stimulated with muramyl dipeptide and lipopolysaccharide. SHIP−/− macrophages showed a synergistic increase in IL-1β that was not evident in SHIP+/+ macrophages. Moreover, reducing SHIP protein concentrations by differentiation in different growth factors, IL-4 treatment, or siRNAs enabled synergy for IL-1β production in SHIP+/+ macrophages. Pharmacologic inhibition of SHIP’s catalytic activity did not promote synergy, and similarly, blocking PI3K had no effect, suggesting that the response is independent of SHIP’s phosphatase activity. Synergy for IL-1β production was dependent on NOD2 signaling despite NOD2 stimulation alone resulting in little to no IL-1β. Moreover, IL-1β was selectively enhanced in SHIP−/− macrophages during co-stimulation with MDP and LPS, or when MDP stimulation preceded LPS. These findings identify SHIP’s adaptor function as a negative regulator of IL-1β induced by NOD2-TLR4 co-stimulation in macrophages, and suggest that SHIP acts as a gatekeeper for macrophage IL-1β during early innate immune activation.

A 2026 paper from Wuhan.

Abstract BACKGROUND: Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease (PIBD) is a complex and far-reaching chronic intestinal disorder that poses major challenges to the growth, development, and quality of life of children. Inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate receptor type 1 (ITPR1) is a key intracellular calcium channel protein that plays important roles in a wide range of biological processes. However, the role and potential mechanism of action of ITPR1 in PIBD remain unclear. This study aimed to reveal the effects and potential mechanisms of ITPR1 expression in a cell model of PIBD. METHODS: NCM460 cells were treated with Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) to construct the cell model, and the cells were transfected with a small interfering RNA targeting ITPR1. The effects of LPS and ITPR1 on the viability and inflammatory response of NCM460 cells were analyzed by observing the proliferative viability of NCM460 cells and the secretion of inflammatory factors. The expression levels of autophagy-related proteins were analyzed using LC3 fluorescent labeling and western blotting (WB) experiments to reveal the effects of ITPR1 on LPS-induced autophagy in NCM460 cells. Finally, PI3K/AKT/mTOR phosphorylation levels were detected using WB, and the effects of the PI3K pathway on LPS-induced autophagy and inflammatory responses in NCM460 cells were analyzed in combination with the PI3K pathway inhibitor, LY294002. RESULTS: LPS significantly increased the mRNA (P < 0.0001) and protein (P < 0.01) expression level of ITPR1 in NCM460 cells. LPS significantly inhibited the proliferative activity of NCM460 cells and promoted the secretion of inflammatory factors (all P < 0.001). In addition, the level of autophagy in NCM460 cells was remarkably increased (P < 0.001) and the phosphorylation levels of PI3K, AKT and mTOR (all P < 0.001) were markedly inhibited after LPS induction. Interference with ITPR1 expression in the cells reversed these results, but this reversal was, in turn, noticeably reversed by LY294002. CONCLUSIONS: Our results confirmed that ITPR1 silencing inhibited the LPS-induced reduction in cell viability, inflammation, and autophagy through the reactivation of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, suggesting a potential candidate target for the treatment of PIBD.

Mechanism involves microRNA-155

I was recently discussing with Siguna my interest in Endotoxin dysregulation of microRNA-155 that accounts for numerous Jab Harms.

A 2021 paper from Wuhan relates it to SHIP.

Abstract Ulcerative colitis (UC) has closely been associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer. However, the exact mechanisms underlying Colitis-Associated Cancer (CAC) development remain unclear. As a classic pattern-recognition receptor, Toll like receptor (TLR)4 is a canonical receptor for Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin) of Gram-negative bacteria (including two CAC-associated pathogens Fusobacterium nucleatum and Salmonella), and functions as a key bridge molecule linking oncogenic infection to colonic inflammatory and malignant processes. Accumulating studies verified the overexpression of TLR4 in colitis and CAC, and the over-expressed TLR4 might promote colitis-associated tumorigenesis via facilitating cell proliferation, protecting malignant cells against apoptosis, accelerating invasion and metastasis, as well as contributing to the creation of tumor-favouring cellular microenvironment. In recent years, considerable attention has been focused on the regulation of TLR4 signaling in the context of colitis-associated tumorigenesis. MicroRNA (miR)-155 and TLR4 exhibited a similar dynamic expression change during CAC development and shared similar CAC-promoting properties. The available data demonstrated an interplay between TLR4 and miR-155 in the context of different disorders or cell lines. miR-155 could augment TLR4 signaling through targeting negative regulators SOCS1 and SHIP1; and TLR4 activation would induce miR-155 expression via transcriptional and post-transcriptional mechanisms. This possible TLR4-miR-155 positive feedback loop might result in the synergistic accelerating effect of TLR4 and miR-155 on CAC development.

A 2014 paper from China.

Abstract Objective: To explore the anti-inflammatory effect of triptolide (TPT) by regulating miR-155 in monocytes pre-stimulated by Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) from Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) patients. Methods: Monocytes were isolated by CD14⁺ magnetic beads from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of RA and stimulated by LPS for 24 hours. The levels of tumor-necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) and Interleukin 6 (IL-6) in monocytes were detected by ELISA and the expression of miR-155 was measured by real-time quantitative PCR (qRT-PCR) in monocytes before and after the treatment of TPT at different concentrations. MiR-155 mimic and negative control were respectively transfected into the LPS-stimulated monocytes by Lipofectamine(TM)2000. Twenty-four hours later, the monocytes were treated with or without TPT for another 24 hours. TNF-α and IL-6 expressions in the cell culture supernatants were detected by ELISA and the expressions of suppressor of cytokine signaling-1 (SOCS1) and Src homology 2 domain-containing inositol 5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP-1) were tested by Western blotting. Results: TPT suppressed the expressions of TNF-α, IL-6 and miR-155 in LPS-stimulated peripheral blood monocytes from RA patients. Over-expression of miR-155 significantly reversed the down-regulation of TNF-α and IL-6 by TPT in monocytes. TPT up-regulated the expressions of SOCS1 and SHIP-1 in monocytes, but over-expressed miR-155 antagonized the effect of TPT on SHIP-1 while the expression of SOCS1 was not affected. Conclusion: TPT suppressed the expression of miR-155 and up-regulated the release of SHIP-1, thus inhibiting the inflammatory response in the LPS-stimulated monocytes of RA patients.

A 2015 review paper from India.

AbstraRAct: MicroRNA-155 (miR-155) is a multifunctional molecule involved in both normal and malignant hematopoiesis. It has been found to be involved in the pathogenesis of many different hematological malignancies with either an oncogenic or a tumor-repressor effect, depending on the nature of the cell and the type of malignancy. In particular, it has been strongly implicated in the causation of diffuse large B-cell lymphomas. This review focuses on the molecular interactions of miR-155, its oncogenic mechanisms, and its potential as an effective therapeutic target for the associated malignancies.

And a snip from the text:

Role of miR-155 in the pathogenesis of leukemias. MiR-155-associated pathogenesis of acute myeloid and lymphoblastic leukemias has been proposed to be mediated through SHIP1 (Src homology 2 domain-containing inositol phosphatase) and C/EBPβ, two important regulators of B-cell maturation.15 Studies have shown that miR-155 directly inhibits SHIP1 as well as C/EBPβ. 58,59 SHIP1 mediates the conversion of Phosphatidylinositol Triphosphate (PIP3) to phosphatidylinositol diphosphate (PIP2). PIP3 facilitates the Phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)–Akt pathway by functioning as a docking site for signaling molecules in the pathway. By promoting the conversion of PIP3 to PIP2, SHIP1 blocks the activation of the PI3K–Akt pathway and probably thereby suppresses the development of AML. 60 MiR-155 is believed to promote the pathogenesis of AML by downregulating SHIP1, and thereby reversing SHIP1-mediated PI3K–Akt pathway suppression (Fig. 2). O’Connell et al. 58 found that overexpression of miR-155 in hematopoietic cells both in vitro and in vivo studies resulted in repression of endogenous SHIP1 and increased activation of the kinase AKT. Further, they also found that knocking down SHIP1 or overexpressing miR-155 in HSPCs produced similar myeloproliferative phenotypes, with an increased number of CD11b+ myeloid cells in the bone marrow and spleen, decreased marrow erythropoiesis, and splenomegaly. 58 C/EBPβ is a transcription factor involved in negative regulation of the IL-6 signaling pathway in B-cells and also plays an important role in myeloid and lymphoid maturation. 61 A study by Costinean et al. 59 showed that miR-155-mediated downregulation of SHIP1 and C/EBPβ is the most likely mechanism for the pathogenesis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia/high-grade lymphoma in Eμ-MiR-155 transgenic mice. Both SHIP1 and C/EBPβ protein levels were found to be markedly diminished in leukemic pre-B-cells in Eμ-miR-155-transgenic mice. Mir-155-induced downregulation of both SHIP1 and C/EBPβ was proposed to cause a block in B-cell differentiation through de-repression of the IL-6 signaling pathway and to induce a reactive proliferation of the relatively apoptosis-resistant myeloid precursor cells (Fig. 2). 59

A 2014 paper from Iowa.

Abstract Francisella tularensis is a Gram-negative, facultative intracellular pathogen that replicates in the cytosol of macrophages and is the causative agent of the potentially fatal disease Tularemia. A characteristic feature of F. tularensis is its limited proinflammatory capacity, but the mechanisms that underlie the diminished host response to this organism are only partially defined. Recently, microRNAs have emerged as important regulators of immunity and inflammation. In the present study we investigated the microRNA response of primary Human Monocyte-Derived Macrophages (MDMs) to F. tularensis and identified 10 microRNAs that were significantly differentially expressed after infection with the live vaccine strain (LVS), as judged by Taqman Low Density Array profiling. Among the microRNAs identified, miR-155 is of particular interest as its established direct targets include components of the Toll-like receptor (TLR) pathway, which is essential for innate defense and proinflammatory cytokine production. Additional studies demonstrated that miR-155 acted by translational repression to downregulate the TLR adapter protein MyD88 and the Inositol 5’-phosphatase SHIP-1 in MDMs infected with F. tularensis LVS or the fully virulent strain Schu S4. Kinetic analyses indicated that miR-155 increased progressively 3-18 hours after infection with LVS or Schu S4, and target proteins disappeared after 12-18 hours. Dynamic modulation of MyD88 and SHIP-1 was confirmed using specific pre-miRs and anti-miRs to increase and decrease miR-155 levels, respectively. Of note, miR-155 did not contribute to the attenuated cytokine response triggered by F. tularensis phagocytosis. Instead, this microRNA was required for the ability of LVS-infected cells to inhibit endotoxin-stimulated TNFα secretion 18-24 hours after infection. Thus, our data are consistent with the ability of miR-155 to act as a global negative regulator of the inflammatory response in F. tularensis-infected human macrophages.

A 2013 paper from Canada.

Abstract The anti-inflammatory cytokine Interleukin-10 (IL-10) is essential for attenuating the inflammatory response, which includes reducing the expression of pro-inflammatory microRNA-155 (miR-155) in Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) activated macrophages. miR-155 enhances the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as TNFα and suppresses expression of anti-inflammatory molecules such as SOCS1. Therefore, we examined the mechanism by which IL-10 inhibits miR-155. We found that IL-10 treatment did not affect the transcription of the miR-155 host gene nor the nuclear export of pre-miR-155, but rather destabilized both pri-miR-155 and pre-miR-155 transcripts, as well as interfered with the final maturation of miR-155. This inhibitory effect of IL-10 on miR-155 expression involved the contribution of both the STAT3 transcription factor and the phosphoinositol phosphatase SHIP1. This is the first report showing evidence that IL-10 regulates miRNA expression post-transcriptionally.

A 2012 paper from China.

Abstract TanshinoneIIA, an active component derived from a traditional Chinese medicine, has anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effect. However, the mechanisms underlying the interaction between anti-inflammation and anti-cancer of TanshinoneIIA remain elusive. In the present study, a cell model of inflammation between macrophages and colon cancer cells was used. The results showed that TanshinoneIIA inhibited the proliferation of inflammation-related colon cancer cells HCT116 and HT-29 by decreasing the production of inflammatory cytokines tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α) and interleukin 6 (IL-6), which generated by macrophage RAW264.7 cell line. We identified Phosphatidylinositol-3, 4, 5-trisphosphate 5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) was a bona fide target of miR-155. TanshinoneIIA restored the down-regulated level of SHIP1 protein after lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-stimulation in RAW264.7 cells. MicroRNA-155 (miR-155) was up-regulated in macrophages, possibly due to the concomitant increase of PU.1, a transcriptional activator of miR-155, accounting for decreased SHIP1. Treatment with TanshinoneIIA prevented increased PU.1 and hence increased miR-155, whereas aspirin could not. These findings support that the interruption of signal conduction between activated macrophages and colon cancer cells could be considered as a new therapeutic strategy and miR-155 could be a potential target for the prevention of inflammation-related cancer.

A 2009 paper from California.

Abstract MicroRNA-155 (miR-155) has emerged as a critical regulator of immune cell development, function, and disease. However, the mechanistic basis for its impact on the hematopoietic system remains largely unresolved. Because miRNAs function by repressing specific mRNAs through direct 3’UTR interactions, we have searched for targets of miR-155 implicated in the regulation of hematopoiesis. In the present study, we identify Src homology-2 domain-containing inositol 5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) as a direct target of miR-155, and, using gain and loss of function approaches, show that miR-155 represses SHIP1 through direct 3’UTR interactions that have been highly conserved throughout evolution. Repression of endogenous SHIP1 by miR-155 occurred following sustained over-expression of miR-155 in hematopoietic cells both in vitro and in vivo, and resulted in increased activation of the kinase Akt during the cellular response to LPS. Furthermore, SHIP1 was also repressed by physiologically regulated miR-155, which was observed in LPS-treated WT versus miR-155(-/-) primary macrophages. In Mice, specific knockdown of SHIP1 in the hematopoietic system following retroviral delivery of a miR-155-formatted siRNA against SHIP1 resulted in a myeloproliferative disorder, with striking similarities to that observed in miR-155-expressing mice. Our study unveils a molecular link between miR-155 and SHIP1 and provides evidence that repression of SHIP1 is an important component of miR-155 biology.

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