The Poop and Pee Scandal as covered by free-to-air taxpayer funded TV.

Thanks to Rob for sending me a newsletter from the Sapphire Coast community in New South Wales.

Cartoon genius Bob Moran published this in December 2022 as part of his collaboration with Canadian “The Democracy Fund” and made it free to share.

Did you know that The Wellness Company flogs Depo-Prevara = Medroxyprogesterone Acetate tablets?

You might think they are safer than the Endotoxin loaded Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Jabs.

Sewage contamination by Depo-Prevara

Victorian sewage works proposed for Jess Wilson’s Profiteering Lease to mates are a source of nutrients currently used in Food Production.

The sewage carries the Medroxyprogesterone Acetate molecule that looks like this:

As I have mentioned before the explosion of population in Australia has exceeded the capacity of sewage systems to cope with the load of excrement.

Big Pharma designs drugs to be more soluble in Fat.

PubMed has 10,349 papers on Depo-Provera and 10,080 papers on Medroxyprogesterone, so I will mention a tiny fraction of interest.

In 1989 German researchers reported on Milk contamination by Medroxyprogesterone Acetate used as a synthetic hormone in veal calves.

Abstract Certain milk replacers were reported to cause 19-nortestosterone (NT)-positive urine samples after feeding them to veal calves. In order to find the possible source of contamination, milk replacers and crude fat and meat meal from homogenized veal calves and commercial crude fat from a rendering plant were analysed for NT plus its metabolites and constituents of illicit ‘cocktails’ (NT esters, estradiol benzoate and Medroxyprogesterone Acetate). The steroids were separated using different high-performance liquid chromatographic systems and measured by specific immunoassays. The results show that animal food processed from carcasses of treated animals contains hormone concentrations that may cause positive urine samples in animals fed on such feed.

In 1992 Belgian researchers developed enhanced detection technique.

Abstract The illegal use of anabolic steroids in livestock breeding has taken enormous proportions the last few decades. To protect the consumer against possible harmful effects due to the consumption of contaminated meat or meat products, a multiresidue analysis of anabolic steroids has been developed for muscle tissues and urine. The pretreatment of the meat and urine samples consists of an enzymatic digestion, liquid or solid-phase extraction, and finally high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) fractionation. Five fractions or windows are collected, each containing a number of analytes. The residues are derivatized prior to the detection by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS). Both gas chromatographic retention data and mass spectral data are used for identification of nortestosterone, testosterone, estradiol, ethynylestradiol, trenbolone, zeranol, diethylstilbestrol, boldenone, methandienone, methyltestosterone, megestrol acetate, chlormadinone acetate, Medroxyprogesterone Acetate, chlorotestosterone, progesterone, and chlorotestosterone acetate. The limit of detection varies from matrix to matrix and from analyte to analyte but is, in the most favorable case, on the order of 0.3 ppb (parts per billion, micrograms/kg).

In 2002 researchers in The Netherlands studied adverse effects in Pigs.

Abstract Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (MPA)-contaminated feed arrested the onset of farrowing, and induced post-lactational anoestrus in sows. Sixty percent of the sows developed cystic ovaries after weaning following exposure to pharmaceutical waste of MPA in glucose syrup. This waste ended up in acidified feed of by-products of a sow farm, and proved to be the cause of the disorders. Analysis by thin layer chromatography and Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry of renal fat from 10 slaughter sows demonstrated residues of 2.5-8 ppb of MPA. Within the European Union use of MPA is illegal as growth promoter in production animals, and therefore MPA-exposed farms were placed under official control by the general inspection service. Clinical signs and diagnostic procedures of the initial case are presented and the role of the veterinary practitioner in detecting potential food safety hazards is discussed.

In 2009 Chinese looked at Medroxyprogesterone Acetate in Egg production.

Abstract Objective: To develop method of 7 banded synthesis sex hormones residues in egg products determined by ultra performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS/MS). Methods: The sample were enzymolied and target compounds were extracted with methanol. ZnCl2 was added to the extract solution to remove lipid and then analytes were purified by LC-C18 and LC-NH2 solid phase extraction cartridge and further determined by UPLC-MS/MS under positive ionization and multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) modes. Results: The limits of detection (LOD) of UPLC-MS/MS method used for testing Chlormadione acetate (CDA), Medroxypogesterone Acetate (MPA), Megestrol Acetate (MA), Testosterone propionate (TSP), Norgestrel (NG), Methyltestosterone (MTS) and Nandrolone (NT) in egg products ranged from 0.012 to 0.23 microg/kg, and the limits of quantification (LOQ) were from 0.04 to 0.76 microg/kg. Experiments on spiked samples of egg products showed that at addition level of 2.0 microg/kg, the average recoveries of the sex hormones ranged from 80.2% to 114%, and coefficients of variation from 6.7% to 14.3%; while at addition level of 4.0 microg/kg, the average recoveries ranged from 75% to 119%, and coefficient of variation from 2.9% to 7.3%. Conclusion: The method could be able to identify and quantify banded synthesis hormones residues in eggs and egg products. It could be simple and sensitive, suitable for statutory residue testing.

Irish researchers analyzed Medroxyprogesterone Acetate levels in animal Kidney Fat in 2009.

Abstract A confirmatory method has been developed and validated that allows for the simultaneous detection of Medroxyprogesterone Acetate (MPA), megestrol acetate (MGA), melengestrol acetate (MLA), chlormadinone acetate (CMA) and delmadinone acetate (DMA) in animal Kidney Fat using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). The compounds were extracted from kidney fat using acetonitrile, defatted using a hexane wash and subsequent saponification. Extracts were then purified on Isolute CN solid-phase extraction cartridges and analysed by LC-MS/MS. The method was validated in animal Kidney Fat in accordance with the criteria defined in Commission Decision 2002/657/EC. The decision limit (CCalpha) was calculated to be 0.12, 0.48, 0.40, 0.63 and 0.54 microg kg(-1), respectively, for MPA, MGA, MLA, DMA and CMA, with respective detection capability (CCbeta) values of 0.20, 0.81, 0.68, 1.07 and 0.92 microg kg(-1). The measurement uncertainty of the method was estimated at 16, 16, 19, 27 and 26% for MPA, MGA, MLA, DMA and CMA, respectively. Fortifying kidney fat samples (n = 18) in three separate assays showed the accuracy of the method to be between 98 and 100%. The precision of the method, expressed as % RSD, for within-laboratory reproducibility at three levels of fortification (1, 1.5 and 2 microg kg(-1) for MPA, 5, 7.5 and 10 microg kg(-1) for MGA, MLA, DMA and CMA) was less than 5% for all analytes.

In 2010 possible Fish contamination by Medroxyprogesterone Acetate and other hormones was studied by Chinese experts.

Abstract A rapid, specific and highly sensitive method for the determination of seven sex hormones (norgestrel, methyltestosterone, testosterone propionate, Medroxyprogesterone Acetate, megestrol acetate, chlormadinone acetate, and nandrolone) residues in Fish products was developed using ultra performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS/MS) with electrospray ionization (ESI) in positive mode. The target compounds were extracted with methanol after the enzyme hydrolysis of the fish products. ZnCl2 was added to the extract solution to remove lipids. Then target compounds were purified by an LC-C18 and an LC-NH2 solid phase extraction cartridges. The target compounds were separated on a Waters ACQUITY UPLC BEH-C18 column (100 mm x 2.1 mm, 1.7 microm) and detected qualitatively and quantitatively in multi reaction monitoring (MRM) mode. For the seven sex hormones, the Limits Of Detection (LOD) of the method were from 0.08 to 0.17 microg/kg and the limits of quantification (LOQ) were in the range of 0.24 -0.58 microg/kg. At the spiked levels of 1 and 4 microg/kg, the average recoveries ranged from 76% to 118% with the relative standard deviations between 5.0% and 11.3% for the seven sex hormones using internal standard method; and the average recoveries ranged from 66% to 94% with the relative standard deviations between 4.5% and 10.7% using matrix matched external standard method. The results showed that both methods are able to meet the multi-residue detection of the seven sex hormone residues in fish products. The degreased large yellow croaker and roast fish fillet real samples from a local market were detected by the developed method, and the seven targets were not found.

In 2011 Butter contamination was studied by Chinese experts.

Abstract The multiwall carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)-based matrix solid phase dispersion (MSPD) was applied for the extraction of hormones, including 17-α-ethinylestradiol, 17-α-estradiol, estriol, 17-β-estradiol, estrone, Medroxyprogesterone, progesterone and norethisterone acetate in Butter samples. The method includes MSPD extraction of the target analytes from butter samples, derivatization of hormones with heptafluorobutyric acid anhydride-acetonitrile mixture, and determination by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry. The mixture containing 0.30 g graphitized MWCNTs and 0.10 g MWCNTs was selected as absorbent. Ethyl acetate was used as elution solvent. The elution solvent volume and flow rate were 12 mL and 0.9 mL min(-1), respectively. The recoveries of hormones obtained by analyzing the five spiked butter samples were from 84.5 to 111.2% and relative standard deviations from 1.9 to 8.9%. Limits of detection and quantification for determining the analytes were in the range of 0.2-1.3 and 0.8-4.5 μg kg(-1), respectively. Compared with other traditional methods, the proposed method is simpler in the operation and shorter in the sample pretreatment time.

In 2018 Canadian researchers found Medroxyprogesterone is mostly attached to particles in sewage.

Abstract Extensive environmental monitoring was conducted in an urban river impacted by multiple Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs) and Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) discharge points. Temporal and spatial distributions of dissolved and particulate steroids (progesterone (Prog), testosterone (Testo), Medroxyprogesterone (MDRXY-Prog), levonorgestrel (Levo), norethindrone (Nore), estrone (E1), estradiol (E2), estriol (E3), and 17α-ethinylestradiol (EE2)) were investigated in sewage, WWTP effluents, receiving river water and sediments, and in drinking water plant (DWP) intakes. Steroids were detected in both dissolved and particulate phases with mean concentrations from 21ngL-1 to 389ngL-1 in raw sewage and from 10ngL-1 to 296ngL-1 in treated wastewater. The particle-associated steroids represented 0-82% of their total concentration as some steroids like E1 and E3 were detected only in the dissolved phase while MDRXY-Prog (81%), Nore (71%), and EE2 (>75%) were primarily detected in the particulate phase. Particle-associated steroids were detected in spring samples from river water with mean concentrations ranging from 5.4ngL-1 to 35.7ngL-1 compare to 3ngL-1 to 6.8ngL-1 in summer samples. Levels of particle-associated Testo, Nore, E2 and Levo in DWP intakes (406.2-13,149.1ngg-1) were similar to those found in raw sewage (336.6-7628.8ngg-1), indicating their persistence in the suspended phase from discharge points. Total steroids measured in sediments were in the range of 7-1213ngg-1, 5-25ngg-1, and 22-226ngg-1 in autumn, spring, and summer, respectively. Our findings confirm the presence and seasonal variation of a mixture of particle-associated steroids in drinking water sources. The presence of high concentrations of a mixture of particle-associated steroids in DWP intakes highlight the need for highly effective particle-removal processes to eliminate these recalcitrant compounds during drinking water production. Finally, the detected concentrations raise concerns about their potential environmental effects.

Also in 2018 Czech researchers used reporter gene bioassay to study Medroxyprogesterone in Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) effluents.

Abstract Vast numbers of xenobiotics are known still to be present in treated municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) effluents. Some of these possess endocrine-disrupting potency and pose risks for exposed aquatic animals. We searched for 17 potential environmental contaminants having affinity to the progesterone receptor. Relative potency values of these progesterone receptor-active chemicals were obtained. On the basis of relative potencies and measured environmental concentrations, the contribution of progestins to measured progestagenic activities was evaluated. Wastewaters (influent and effluent) and surrounding surface waters (upstream and downstream) at six municipal WWTPs were screened using instrumental chemical analysis and in vitro reporter gene bioassay. We showed the presence of target compounds and (anti-)progestagenic activities in municipal wastewater and surface water. Nine and seven progestins were identified in influent and effluent wastewaters, respectively. Only two compounds, progesterone and Medroxyprogesterone were found in surface waters. Progestagenic agonistic activities in influents were partially masked by strong anti-progestagenic activities that were detected in all influents and ranged from 2.63 to 83 ng/L of mifepristone equivalents (EQs). Progestagenic activities were detected in all effluents and ranged from 0.06 to 0.47 ng/L of reference compound ORG 2058 EQs (a synthetic progestin equivalents), thus indicating incomplete removal of progestins during wastewater treatment processing. This activity poses a continuing risk for the aquatic environment. By contrast, anti-progestagenic activities showed better removal efficiency in WWTPs compared to progestagenic agonistic activities. Anti-progestagenic activities were found in only three of six effluents and ranged from 0.26 to 2.1 ng/L mifepristone EQs. We explained most of the progestagenic activity in municipal WWTP effluents by the presence of synthetic progestins and progesterone, which contributed 65-96% of such activity in samples where no antagonistic activity was found. The progestins Medroxyprogesterone Acetate, megestrol acetate and progesterone contributed most to the progestagenic activity detected in municipal effluents. Anti-progestagenic activities were found in some municipal effluents, but no causative agents were revealed because two analysed selective progesterone receptor modulators (SPRMs) with anti-progestagenic activities, mifepristone and ulipristal acetate, were not present in the effluents.

Fluoride and Drug Contamination Prevents Water Recycling

The Jess Wilson Get Rich Quick plan for undisclosed Liberal Party mates might fall over even if Gina Rinehart’s One Nation reneges on its pledge to block the Privatization by Stealth.

In 2009 Canadian researchers were disappointed in their attempt to destroy Medroxyprogesterone Acetate with Ozone.

Abstract This study investigates the oxidation of pharmaceuticals, endocrine disrupting compounds and pesticides during Ozonation applied in drinking water treatment. In the first step, second-order rate constants for the reactions of selected compounds with molecular Ozone (k(O3)) were determined in bench-scale experiments at pH 8.10: caffeine (650+/-22M(-1)s(-1)), progesterone (601+/-9M(-1)s(-1)), Medroxyprogesterone (558+/-9M(-1)s(-1)), norethindrone (2215+/-76M(-1)s(-1)) and levonorgestrel (1427+/-62M(-1)s(-1)). Compared to phenolic estrogens (estrone, 17beta-estradiol, estriol and 17alpha-ethinylestradiol), the selected progestogen endocrine disruptors reacted far slower with Ozone. In the second part of the study, bench-scale experiments were conducted with surface waters spiked with 16 target compounds to assess their oxidative removal using Ozone and determine if bench-scale results would accurately predict full-scale removal data. Overall, the data provided evidence that Ozone is effective for removing trace organic contaminants from water with Ozone doses typically applied in drinking water treatment. Ozonation removed over 80% of caffeine, pharmaceuticals and endocrine disruptors within the CT value of about 2 mg min L(-1). As expected, pesticides were found to be the most recalcitrant compounds to oxidize. Caffeine can be used as an indicator compound to gauge the efficacy of ozone treatment.

Male Infertility linked to Medroxyprogesterone Acetate

In 2009 French researchers demonstrated direct damage to Sertoli cells involved in Sperm production by Medroxyprogesterone Acetate in Mice.

Abstract The potential health impact of pharmaceutical waste is now a growing concern. Contraceptive steroids are prominent environmental contaminants and thus may act as endocrine disruptors. Numerous xenobiotics hamper Sertoli cells junctional communication which is known to participate in spermatogenesis control. This has been associated with male subfertility and Testicular Cancer. We investigated three contraceptive molecules found in the environment for their potential impact on Sertoli cells gap junction functionality: 17a-ethynylestradiol, Medroxyprogesterone Acetate and levonorgestrel. Four other non-steroid drugs also found in the environment were included in the study. Communication disruption was analyzed in vitro in murine seminiferous tubules and the 42GPA9 Sertoli cell line. Steroids modulated connexin43 trafficking and impaired junctional communication through rapid effects apparently acting on the cell membrane but not on Cx43 expression. The 4 non-steroid compounds showed no effect. Longer exposure to steroids increased gap junction impairment, which was associated in part with Na/K ATPase internalization. Estrogen receptors (ER) did not appear to be involved in gap junction disruption: Sertoli cells are devoid of ERalpha and only express the cytoplasmic beta isoform. ERbeta localization was not modified by either steroid. The threshold level was surprisingly low, around 10(-16) M. We conclude that steroidal pollutants disrupt Sertoli cells junctional communication in vitro at concentrations that can be found in the environment.

Let me know your thoughts.