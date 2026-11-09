As my loyal subscribers know, I recommend downloading the Supplementary files of papers that receive lots of social media attention.

My very good friend Mike Zimmer asked AI Claude to analyze a paper by Retsef Levi, Fahad Mansuri, Melissa M. Jordan and Joseph A. Ladapo.

The much shared headline led most casual readers to accept the idea that somehow Moderna Covid19 Jabs were less lethal over a 1-year timescale.

Here is Retsef et al. Supplement Figure 3. Cumulative incidence of all-cause, cardiovascular, COVID-19, and non-COVID-19 Mortality in full cohort.

Please click to enlarge and note Moderna in Red and Pfizer in Blue

The figure shows the cumulative incidence up to 365 days after the first dose of vaccine. Cumulative incidence is calculated using Kaplan Meier method and the follow-up ended either at the date of Death or end of study observation period (365 days from first dose of vaccine). For cause-specific cumulative incidence, deaths from all other causes were censored at the time of death.

Check out my article on Relative Lethality of Covid19 Jabs commenced in January 2023, that I update now and then.

Note the EMA data provided by Dr Bine Stebel that shows Janssen to be the most lethal, followed by Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

Let me know what you think and please share widely.