Geoff Pain PhD

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Shelagh Anne Shackleton's avatar
Shelagh Anne Shackleton
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Thanks Geoff. Moderna as I understood it had the higher dose .Even allowing for genetic differences between vaccinees it seems counter intuitive therefore ,that Moderna would be less lethal than Pfizer.

As always i suppose ,the devil is in the detail.

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