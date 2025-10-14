This Lot had 9,488,600 Doses shipped according to OpenVAERS.

Note however that my friend Albert states 5,468,800 Doses shipped, making it the 4th largest Pfizer Lot used.

Albert says:

Lot FL8095 would almost be nothing burger on the VAERS radar if not for all the administration errors events

There were a total of 1,453 reports to VAERS found by his VAERSAWARE.

Albert found that 35,700 doses were shipped to Puerto Rico that produced 9 VAERS reports, or Adverse Event Report to Doses ratio of 0.0252% compared to the US ratio of 0.0266%.

One Death has been recorded - a 10 year-old child who was diagnosed with Anaphylactic Shock and Heart damage the day after his jab.

Note he was taking a dangerous chemical cocktail.

His Heart damage after Covid19 infection was recorded a month before his jab.

FL8095 has been discussed on social media since it was released with an expiry date of 31 August 2022. It had its expiry date extended.

Questions of current interest

Just a few for your consideration.

How many Live Bacteria have managed to get into the vials?

What Adverse Events happen when the Covid19 Jabs hit your TLR9 in published research and unpublished work known to the FDA ?

I mentioned Yale jab enthusiast Professor Akiko Iwasaki is an expert in TLR9.

What influences the Relative Lethality of COVID-19 Jabs?

Why does Moderna use different filthy Bacteria ?

How important are Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms ?

What is Really Interesting about Lot FL8095 ?

