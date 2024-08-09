Pfizer Lied about Endotoxin to get EUA
Yesterday I spoke briefly on X Space co-hosted by Freedom Counsel and Kathryn Huwig.
I mentioned a few key points.
Pfizer Lied about Endotoxin to get Emergency Use Authorization.
Kevin McKernan measured Endotoxin in a Pfizer vial at dangerous levels.
CD68 staining is critical in pathology samples.
In February this year Kevin and I replied to Marc Girardot who was suggesting there was no difference between Pfizer Process 1 highly purified mRNA Drug Substance and that produced in vats of bacteria in Process 2.
New subscribers might not be aware of the Legal utility of these facts so below I provide a couple of the essential evidence documents.
