I mentioned a few key points.

Pfizer Lied about Endotoxin to get Emergency Use Authorization.

Kevin McKernan measured Endotoxin in a Pfizer vial at dangerous levels.

CD68 staining is critical in pathology samples.

In February this year Kevin and I replied to Marc Girardot who was suggesting there was no difference between Pfizer Process 1 highly purified mRNA Drug Substance and that produced in vats of bacteria in Process 2.

New subscribers might not be aware of the Legal utility of these facts so below I provide a couple of the essential evidence documents.