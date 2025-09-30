Donald Trump helped promote Folinic Acid, usually sold as its Calcium Folinate salt, as a treatment for Autism.

Photo credit Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, used in Epoch Times and elsewhere.

Mehmet Oz had a financial interest in iHerb Leucovorin sales, but in a disclosure form signed in June he reported that he had sold his stock in the company.

The drug has over 10,000 Deaths reported to FAERS

Please read the earlier article first.

Australia’s TGA currently shows 56 Deaths from Folinates.

Pfizer just one manufacturer

Here is a snip from Pfizer Material Safety Data Sheet published in 2007 for Leucovorin intravenous injection solution.

Note Pfizer quoted animal data for acute toxicity with Lethal Dose to Kill 50% of the rodents LD50. But note that Intraperitoneal was far more lethal than oral dosing.

Acute Toxicity: (Species, Route, End Point, Dose) Calcium Folinate Rat Oral LD 50 > 8000 mg/kg Mouse Oral LD 50 > 7000 mg/kg Rat Intraperitoneal LD 50 1063 mg/kg Acute Toxicity Comments: A greater than symbol (>) indicates that the toxicity endpoint being tested was not achievable at the highest dose used in the test.

News reports suggest, if it goes ahead, Leucovorin would be flogged as tablets.

What dosage do the profiteers have in mind?

Because it is often used in Cancer treatments where multiple other drugs are given simultaneously, it is tricky to find toxicology science.

I searched PubMed for Case Reports. Then I visited the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database.

This article is under construction and paid subscribers are invited to help assemble relevant toxicology for Human use.

What I found so far indicates the risks outweigh any claimed evidence of benefit for Autism victims.

I provide a list of over 3,700 symptoms reported to US FAERS, which readers can search for keywords of interest.

Disturbing to see effects on the Foetus and breastfed infants.

Gut Disruption > Endotoxin Sepsis > Death

After surveying the symptoms and their frequencies, I hypothesize that the primary risks from tablets will be related to bacterial Endotoxin infiltration by breakdown of the Gut damaging every organ from Brain to Heart.

Happy to be proven wrong!

Leucovorin Injections contain massive amounts of Endotoxin.