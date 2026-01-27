Pfizer is building a Database of everyone pointing to their Jab Low Endotoxin Recovery (LER) problem
Would you like to spend 2 hours of your time listening to Pfizer trying to hose down concerns about variable Endotoxin content of their different Process 2 PooJab Batches?
One of my friends sent me the exciting news. The opening line makes one wonder!
As well as Pfizer’s Jodi Peraino, you are promised a talk by Allen L. Burgenson, Global Subject Matter Expert, Testing Solutions at Lonza.
Please let me know privately if you register and can tell me what you learn
I’ll add material on the Endotoxin expertise of these two soon.
Meanwhile you might like to read more about LER.