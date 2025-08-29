Silvia Behrendt and her team her team, EMA Transparency Initiative (ETI), also released today a collection of documents from EMA re the Pfizer Comirnaty Jabs.

Most are re-releases, still heavily censored.

Here is one legally useful snip I found in a quick delve, discussing the fact that Pfizer at its Andover production plant controlled its GMO mRNA concentration, but simply monitored its Bioburden (that is Live Colony Forming Units of E coli Bacteria) and associated Endotoxin content emerging from its Ultrafiltration/Diafiltration (UFDF).

Note that Pfizer does not want you to know the “Action Limit” to this filthy contamination.

Also in documents shared by Silvia, we see this primitive attempt to measure Endotoxin by dilution in answer from Pfizer to EMA in November 2019 about its Process 2 Poojabs.

And more redacted data.

FDA document confirms No Endotoxin Control

Subscribers will recall that I pointed out in January 2023 that Pfizer lied to the US FDA about Endotoxin in order to get its EUA.

I pointed this out in my submission to the USP on its proposed revsion of Endotoxin testing methods where Lipids and other compounds cause Low Endotoxin Recovery.

In November 2020 Pfizer stated that Endotoxin levels fell under “IPT-C” = In Process Test Control as shown in this table about the company saving money by reuse of its filters: In March 2021, Pfizer issued a Correction stating that: To fulfil REC15, the description and data of the verification of the analytical procedures used for in-process control test, including pH, RNA Content and Bioburden, is provided in section 3.2.P.3.5 Process Validation and or Evaluation - Verification of In-Process Test Methods (Puurs). Endotoxin, which was previously inadvertently stated as an IPT-C, is an IPT-M and method verification is not provided.

Robert Malone of the new ACIP liked my article so much that he shared it to his followers.

Then in August 2024 I had the opportunity to speak in an X Space on the same topic.

Earlier this week, our friend VaccineMole on X published extracts, with added highlighting, from a document recently obtained by Aaron Siri and friends at ICAN.

The document was from a Teleconference where US CBER was pursuing Pfizer for producing “unacceptable” response to questions about Endotoxin.

