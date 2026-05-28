Follow this link to the Australian Government announcement of Legal Proceedings in the Federal Court, published 28 May 2026, as a joint anouncement by Assistant Minister for Defence Peter Khalil and Attorney-General Michelle Rowland.

The case seeks to recover over $1,300,000,000 already spent by the Defence Department on its PFAS response and anticipated ongoing costs from 3M Australia Pty Ltd and 3M Company through its use on 28 Defence Force bases.

Here is an example showing how far it can spread, including sources not covered in the case such as Victorian Country Fire Authority Fulham Training Facility and the Esso Longford Gas Plant, Coal Mines and Coal Burning Electric Power Plants.

PFAS will be a problem in any Water Treatment Plant that recycles water.

Measurements in Australian Drinking Water

Example Sydney, New South Wales. Values are in Parts Per Trillion (PPT).

Swimming Not Allowed

Example of Defence and other Departments covering themselves with a warning.

No Washing, Swimming, Fishing or Crabbing allowed.

Will others seek to join the case?

ABC TV Four Corners reported on Defence Department ignoring communities for over a decade.

Oversees Class Actions identify some Harms

Australian Class Actions

Shine Lawyers in Queensland, who I met over another matter, launched a case that uncovered some history going back to 1991, as reported by The Guardian in 2017.

PFAS Transported via Air, Water, Food Chain

The whole planet has been polluted, including both Poles.

PerFluoroAlkyl Substances are complex mixtures that are bioaccumulative and described as “Forever Chemicals”.

The pollution arises from food packaging, and ends up in fresh food as well as packaged consumer products.

Previously I mentioned a Senate Inquiry.

Groundwater pollution will be forever.

The USEPA sees PFAS (PFOS and PFOA) as a major headache while they seek to serve industry.

Children whose mothers are exposed to toxic PFAS can experience phenomenon previously linked to fetal tobacco smoke exposure.

Some PFAS will degrade slowly in the environment to make Neurotoxins Fluoroacetate, converted into Fluorocitrate via Trifluoroacetate, plus Fluoroform.

When US Bioweapon Covid19 arrived, I asked about reports that PFAS weakens our immune systems.

This post is getting close to email length limit.

Hope you find it worth sharing.