Interesting article published by Daniel Barnes on 12 May 2025 provides very interesting details of Big Pharma “The Wellness Company” (TWC) need to remove Robert F Kennedy from office in order to progress their Fear Marketing including off-label drugs. They are seeking to remove Kennnedy and Trump advisers, in this case Calley Means, brother of Dr Casey Means.

Daniel Barnes covers the role of one of TWC’s attack dogs, Laura Loomer.

POLITICO states they have obtained documents that show a formal complaint to the Office of the Special Counsel, HHS Office of Civil Rights, HHS Office of Inspector General and the Federal Trade Commission was made by TWC.

A number of people are interested in Peter Gillooly, seen here with a couple of mates.

That is Foster Coulson on the left, Drew Pinsky holding I don’t know what in the middle, and Peter Gillooly on the right.

Readers will recall that deregistered UK surgeon Dr Ahmad Malik was approached by Peter Gillooly with a low offer compared to others already recruited to help expand TWC markets in UK and Europe.

Doc Malik famously refused TWC when his counter offer above was rejected.

Calley Means is a major threat to the Jab industry with his direct attacks on Bll Gates and the Self-Jab industry being developed by the Coulson empire, as seen on his recent post about weight loss grifters.

How did things change?

What do you think of TWC’s Drew Pinsky promoting the book written by Calley and Casey Means in June 2024?

Pinsky as TWC “Chief Patient Officer” as captured by Ginsburg. Mentioned also alongside Kelly Victory, Peter McCullough, Harvey Risch and Jim Thorp as member of the TWC Chief Medical Board

