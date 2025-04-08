Peter Dutton performing Backflip over the AUKUS purchase - Artificial Imagination
Suggested on X to some famous people that Leader of the Opposition could be better placed to be Prime Minister if he denounced the Submarine purchase ordered by Scott Morrison and promised to cancel.
In recent days Peter Dutton has reversed his policies in the middle of the Federal election campaign.
So I asked Grok to create the images of him backflipping over the Virginia Class Nuclear Submarines.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Thanks to renewing and new paid subscribers.
Grok went and found the appropriate images all by itself and made these delights!
Click to enlarge and please share.
This is how Nuclear Submarines are destroyed from the air.
Can Peter Dutton form a Minority Government with the anticipated large numbers of new members sitting on the cross benches?
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.