In recent days Peter Dutton has reversed his policies in the middle of the Federal election campaign.

So I asked Grok to create the images of him backflipping over the Virginia Class Nuclear Submarines.

Grok went and found the appropriate images all by itself and made these delights!

Oh I wish he would improve his image with women

Click to enlarge and please share.

This is how Nuclear Submarines are destroyed from the air.

Can Peter Dutton form a Minority Government with the anticipated large numbers of new members sitting on the cross benches?