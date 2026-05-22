Peptide Injections - Clever Way to overcome Jab Aversion ? Risk Worth Taking ?
Fiona Willan of ABC TV delves into "Influencer" marketing, motives of users, Big Pharma in Australia, plus severe Adverse Reactions.
Aired last night on free-to-air Australian TV without commercials.
Thanks to Rob for letting me know what I missed. Spare seven minutes of your time?
Do you know any Self-Jab enthusiasts?
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