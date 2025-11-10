Stimulated by an email list discussion, it is time for an update, building on my coverage of Jab Induced Myocarditis.

Among the Hundreds of Thousands of papers on Endotoxin poisoning, a few recent ones are worth highlighting regarding mechanism of Myocarditis.

PubMed has 2,402 peer-reviewed papers since 1963 when searching “Myocarditis Cytokine”. Note that 63% of them were published pre-Covid19.

In Myocarditis, endothelial cells become activated by inflammation, and contribute to heart damage through several mechanisms.

Today I will start building my review of Pentraxin in Myocarditis.

I searched Substack and found Axel Sigurdsson, an Icelandic Cardiologist who puts Pentraxin in context is his recent article on Activation of Innate Immunity, where he uses Atherosclerosis as a great example of cascade of harms that follows Endothelial attack.

Today my generous paid subscribers David and Raelene responded to a thread, where I pointed out there are 325,453 papers found on PubMed when searching “vascular endothelial”.

There are 5,125 papers since 1957 on PubMed for “vascular endothelial Endotoxin”.

There are 2,944 papers since 1977 on PubMed about Pentraxin.

Note it is involved in numerous other diseases apart from Cardiovascular.

