As mentioned before, I performed PCR under instruction many moons ago when I worked in a Genomics Lab with a focus on identifying genes that confer desirable features in livestock, such as marbling in Wagyu Beef Cattle.

This allowed farmer assisted breeding by selection, not GMO.

First a sad tale of 3 little GMO Minipigs who died that relates to PCR Primers.

Cloned piglets produced by the first round nuclear transfer. One piglet was stillborn and the other two died immediately after birth

As the South Korean authors said in 2011:

As efficiency of cloning by SCNT (Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer) has remained extremely low, most cloned embryos die in utero, and the few that develop to term show a high incidence of postnatal deaths and abnormalities. Especially in pigs, only 1–3% of cloned embryos survive to term.

So the Koreans decided to cut cells from one of the dead Mini Pig ears in order to “resurrect” a precious gene.

Kevin McKernan’s Company Supplied Primers

In a recent post here on Substack, PCR specialist Kevin McKernan discussed and cast some doubt over a recent paper by Nicolas Hulscher et al. claiming to have found Jab DNA in a Tumor from a 35-year-old man who died 675 days after he was diagnosed on 21 September 2021 and 20 months after his third Covid19 Jab.

The man also suffered a Tumor in his Hilar Lymph Node and later metastases to his Brain.

He was given Doxorubicin-based chemotherapy, then low-dose ACE inhibitor and betablocker therapy and radiation therapy, all of which could have contributed to his deterioration.

Kevin McKernan said, at the end of his review:

On a final note - The doubling time of this tumor is remarkable. Vaccine DNA should be diluted out during this doubling if its inert. I dont see how its still there unless its Contamination Episomal replication of the plasmids Integrated

In the August Hulscher paper, we find that an earlier paper has to be consulted to look at the PCR techniques used. Here are the Primers.

Patent Search for Primers

I decided to go fossicking, and struck gold almost immediately.

CTACATACCTCGCTCTGCTAATC

Used by Hulscher et al. to look for ColE1 bacterial origins of replication (generically termed Ori 1).

This primer appears in patents from South Korea using Francisella novicida.

Here is translation from Korean.

In order to clarify the principle by which FnCas9 recognizes and cleaves target DNA, a test was performed to identify PAM nucleotide sequences known to be required for DNA recognition on In-vitro (see FIG. 2A). First, we made a library of DNA fragments that randomly set the portion of the target DNA nucleotide sequence (CCR5 (Genbank Accession number: U54994.1) and AAVSl (Genbank Accession number: S51329.1) recognized as PAM, and then deep-sequencing Identical to the specific nucleotide sequence behind the PAM (3 ‘direction) for analysis DNA base fragments with nucleotide sequences were lengthened by overlap PCR to form the final library. The process is shown schematically in FIG. 2B. The primer sequence used in Figure 2b is as follows: Fl primer: GGACTATCATATGCTTACCGTAACT (SEQ ID NO: 33) Rl primer: CTCTCCATCCTCTTGCTTTCTTNNNNNNNNNNGAGCTGGGACCACCTTATAT (SEQ ID NO 34) F2 primer: R2 primer: CTACATACCTCGCTCTGCTAATC (SEQ ID NO: 36) PCR using F1-R1, PCR using F2-R2 and PCR using F1-R2 were all performed under the conditions shown in Tables 3 and 4 below:

This was of interest as it involves CRISPR technology and predates any Covid19 plasmid.

Looking at the inventor names on the patents I noted they matched with the article on the resurrected GMO Mini Pigs, shown above.

GCGCCTTATCCGGTAACTATC

Used by Hulscher et al. to look for Ori 1.

Patent search for this sequence found a pending one from China.

Example 3 Amplifies DNA from different sources (including plasmids, viruses, bacteria, plants, and animals) using a method for rapidly amplifying nucleic acids. 1. Forward and reverse primers, target amplification sequence Template source 1: plasmid-pEGFP-N1 Forward primer VF: 5’-TACCTCGCTCTGCTAATCCT-3’ Reverse primer VRF: 5’-GCGCCTTATCCGGTAACTATC-3’ Target amplified sequence VT: 5’-TACCTCGCTCTGCTAATCCTGTTACCAGTGGCTGCTGCCAGTGGCGATAAGTCGTGTCTTACCGGGTTGGACTCAAGACGATAGTTACCGGATAAGGCGC-3’(100bp)

Here is the Plasmid pEGFP-N1 the Chinese inventors were targeting, with the same reverse primer used by Hulscher et al., kindly supplied by SnapGene:

pEGFP-N1 is a 4,733 base pair mammalian expression plasmid designed to express a target protein fused to the N-terminal side of Enhanced Green Fluorescent Protein (EGFP), placing EGFP at the C-terminus of the protein.

This plasmid has been discontinued by Clontech.

CGCTTTCTCATAGCTCACGC

Used by Hulscher et al. to look for Ori 2.

Appears in a patent from Australia.

SEQ ID NO:1 TRPC5 Plasmid Sequence The DNA sequence of the TRPC5 plasmid used in Example 2 is included below. Underlined nucleic acids represent those encoding human TRPC5.

And another patent from Canada.

And another patent from China.

CCAGCTGTGGAATGTGTGTC

Used by Hulscher et al. to look for SV40.

A patent from Korea relates to the Mini Pig work above.

In addition, the nuclear localization signal (Nuclear Localization Signal, NLS) was cloned using the Clontech pEGFP-N3 vector (Clontech). DNA was diluted to 10 pg and used in 1 × PCR-buffer, 0.5 U tack polymerase (Taq polymerase, Promega) using 10 pmol sense primer (CGGAGTTAGGGGCGGGACTA, SEQ ID NO: 3) and antisense primer (CCAGCTGTGGAATGTGTGTC, SEQ ID NO: 4). PCR was performed under reaction conditions of denaturation at 94 ° C. 30 seconds, annealing at 60 ° C. 30 seconds, extension at 72 ° C. 30 seconds, and 40 cycles. PCR products were identified by electrophoresis on 2% agarose gel and subcloned into pGEM T-easy vector (Promega) for sequencing. Sequencing was determined using ABI PRISM 377 sequencer (Applied Biosystems). Analysis of the determined nucleotide sequence was analyzed using Genetyx-win (version 4.0).

Here is pEGFP-N3 vector kindly supplied by SnapGene:

In 2017 the Korean researchers published further details.

Let me know whether you think the selection of Primers used by Hulscher et al. is capable of identifying DNA from Jab Plasmid in a Tumor or other tissue, or if you think it was more likely to have been the result of perhaps Live Bacteria which are known to live in Tumors.

Perhaps you are aware of more papers published pre-Covid19 using these Primers.

Francisella novicida and Escherichia coli bacteria both have very large genomes for a primer to latch onto.

More about SV40.