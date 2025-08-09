Paxlovid sold as an antiviral contains Pink pills of Nirmatrelvir and White Pills of Ritonavir. It is famously ineffective and causes the Virus to mutate.

In a previous article I mentioned some details of Nirmatrelvir (the Pink Pills) and here I delve into Ritonavir, also known as Norvir, the White Pills.

The molecule of the active ingredient looks like this:

It was approved by the US FDA in 1996 as a treatment for HIV.

Ritonavir was used by Pfizer to slow down metabolism of Nirmatrelvir by cytochrome enzymes.

FAERS reports

The 30 June 2025 update for Paxlovid shows 428 Deaths, 8,393 Serious Cases from 50,009 total reports.

Death to report ratio 0.86%.

Under the Paxlovid proper name NIRMATRELVIR\RITONAVIR I found another 472 Deaths, 9,422 Serious Cases from 51,556 total reports.

Death to report ratio 0.92%.

FAERS shows 1 Death from Nirmatrelvir itself, 165 Serious Cases from 182 total reports.

Death to report ratio 0.55%.

Norvir = Ritonavir

FAERS shows for Norvir 1,143 Deaths, 11,717 Serious Cases from 12,485 total reports.

Death to report ratio 9.15%.

Under the name Ritonavir FAERS shows 2,552 Deaths, 23,841 Serious Cases from 25,586 total reports.

Death to report ratio 9.97%.

Norvir shows a very disturbing profile apart from Death. Please click to enlarge.

Note the top Adverse Event is Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy in 7.58% of cases

Note 359 Spontaneous Abortions.

Listed as Ritonavir, Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy in 8.20% of cases.

Note 743 Spontaneous Abortions.

VAERS does not count Foetus Deaths in Spontaneous Abortions as Deaths.

How do we explain the apparently lower Death to report rate for Paxlovid compared to its individual pills? Perhaps dose and duration of use information is the key.

TGA DAEN

Latest shows 4 Paxlovid Deaths from 265 reports where it was the single suspected medicine.

Norvir shows 0 Deaths from a total of 16 cases beginning in 1997.

Ritonavir shows 11 Deaths from a total of 312 cases beginning in 1996 including combinations with other drugs.