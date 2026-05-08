Waiting for the count to begin tomorrow night in the Australian Federal seat of Farrer, I thought it might interest readers to learn more about Pauline Hanson (née Seccombe, formerly Zagorski), who was a member of the Liberal Party when she was endorsed for the Federal seat of Oxley.

Hanson was disendorsed by the Liberals very late in her successful campaign over comments she made about the Australian Aboriginal community and sat in Parliament as an independent before creating her own party named after herself.

Pauline Hanson asked the public in February 2026 to support her plan to join in a super but unusual Coalition to defeat Labor.

Under Hanson’s proposal, One Nation would guarantee “Confidence and Supply” to the Liberal/National Coalition without taking any Ministerial positions.

Ministerial positions would have supported expanded pay, electoral allowances and staff for any elected MPs or Senators from her party. Instead she wants to relegate them to a second, lower class part of the “governing team”.

She would not want extra staff researching issues or policies - no Brains Trust required!

Jabbers and Big Pharma continued Indemnity

One Nation would have to live with the existing system, supported by Liberals, Nationals and Labor in Health and I was reminded by a kind subscriber interested in partisan politics that the Indemnity given to Jabbers would continue after the next Federal election.

Here is an article from 2021 by Paul Hayes where the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners allowed their members to respond to the “National Cabinet” announcement giving indemnity to Jabbing GPs.

Please click this link and read the comments.

The AEC tells us roughly 40% of the electorate has already voted so the large number of postal votes will delay the result - unless the independent candidate gains a large swing.

More on AstraZeneca, Farrer by-election , One Nation and other political hopefuls.