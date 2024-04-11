That generated this response from a subscriber:

Sorry, but here’s where I part ways with you. If you believe that the COVID scam was unjust, yet believe the Hamas massacre was justified is an oxymoron in reasoning. I am unsubscribing from your essays. Israel is not perfect, but she is God’s chosen nation and people. God says those who honor Israel He will bless; those who dishonor her will be cursed by God. (Genesis 12) Thank you.

Of course I don’t believe any massacre is justified, being the only boy in school who refused to join the Army Cadets who were being trained to become unthinking cannon fodder in the Genocide invasion and carpet bombing of Vietnam and surrounding countries.

Australians were sent to murder and be killed before they were allowed to vote.

I have a number of Jewish friends who are outraged by the slaughter of innocents.