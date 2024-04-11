Parting words from a disgruntled Bible quoter
I cross-posted a video interview of Abby Martin outlining the war crimes being committed by Israel against the people in the concentration camp called Gaza.
That generated this response from a subscriber:
Sorry, but here’s where I part ways with you. If you believe that the COVID scam was unjust, yet believe the Hamas massacre was justified is an oxymoron in reasoning. I am unsubscribing from your essays.
Israel is not perfect, but she is God’s chosen nation and people.
God says those who honor Israel He will bless; those who dishonor her will be cursed by God. (Genesis 12) Thank you.
Of course I don’t believe any massacre is justified, being the only boy in school who refused to join the Army Cadets who were being trained to become unthinking cannon fodder in the Genocide invasion and carpet bombing of Vietnam and surrounding countries.
Australians were sent to murder and be killed before they were allowed to vote.
I have a number of Jewish friends who are outraged by the slaughter of innocents.
I refuse to believe we cannot win this war.
This war like every war is between the people and the parasitic elites.
Too many trust them and are slaughtered in the furnace of war.
Billionaire warmongers and tyrannical dictators alike profit from the blood of thousands of innocent people.
The people are made to pay for their own slaughter through taxes and inflation.
We all need to be more Gandhi.
They will have a much harder job to slaughter us all if everyone refuses to fight.
I must apologise for misinterpreting your opening caption. However, it should be noted that I didn't accuse you of banning anybody I simply stated that banning somebody on an open forum like Substack would be crazy. If my comment detracts from your post please feel free to delete it, I will not be offended as the message was intended for you. Israel's involvement in Gaza is a sensitive subject, and quoting Bible verses only adds fuel to the fire.
I have been following your place for some time now and I found them to be very educational, thank you for your good work.
Regards Gazza