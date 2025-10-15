Paroxetine Mass Murder
Fluorine on aromatic rings is a clear danger signal. The GSK drug, now generic under numerous brand names, is receiving renewed publicity after fraud has been discovered in clinical trials
Here is the neutral molecule.1
It is often sold as the Hydrochloride salt which is more soluble.
Deaths reported to US FAERS
Paroxetine Hydrochloride 3,638 Deaths from 56,449 case reports
Paroxetine 2,882 Deaths from 16,075 case reports
Paroxetine Cr 170 Deaths from 4,784 case reports
Paxil 1,446 Deaths from 36,474 case reports
Paroxetine Mesylate 51 Deaths from 900 case reports
Deaths reported in Australia
TGA DAEN has 34 Deaths from 1,628 case reports where Paroxetine was the single suspected drug.
Brand names include Paxtine, Extine and Aropax.
Legal Case against Journal
My distant cousin Peter C Gøtzsche in Denmark posted this eye-catcher2 on 12 September 2025 with a link to the current Court case where you can download pdf documents.3 He points to the large number of Suicides.
See The Defender for more details.4
Is free Fluoride ion a Human Metabolite of Paroxetine ?
Fluorine makes up 5.77% by weight of Paroxetine.
Paroxetine is known to cause rashes and skin damage.5
As a potential persistent organic pollutant, Paroxetine degradation has been studied in much detail and defluorination occurs in its photodegradation.6
The UK government posts7 an impressive list of side effects:
constant headaches, long lasting confusion or weakness, or frequent muscle cramps – these can all be signs of low sodium levels in your blood
cough up blood or have blood in your pee
black or red poo or blood in your vomit – these can be signs of bleeding from the gut
bleeding from the gums or have bruises that appear without a reason or that get bigger
feeling restless or cannot sit or stand still
blurred vision
chest pain or pressure or shortness of breath – chest pain is a possible symptom of a heart attack and needs to be checked out as soon as possible
painful erections that last longer than 2 hours – this may happen even when you’re not having sex
thoughts about harming yourself or ending your life
heavy bleeding or bleeding that you cannot stop such as cuts or nosebleeds that do not stop within 10 minutes
Some people will be more vulnerable due to their genetic inheritance.8
Methylene Blue tips people over the edge
A Methylene Blue dose of 1.5 milligram per kilogram body weight creates severe problems for people placed under anesthetic due to Serotonin Syndrome caused by drug reaction with Paroxetine = Paxil.9
See also my articles on other Fluorinated drugs with similar Death to Case Report Ratios.1011
