My jaw dropped when I saw ABC TV News presenter Lorna Dunkley interviewing the head of the APVMA Scott Hansen about the “Final” report on Paraquat and Diquat. Lorna also interviewed others outraged about the announcement, including Parkinson's Australia CEO Olivia Nassaris.

Downloaded the June 2026 APVMA main report that contains Zero references to peer-reviewed science published in 2025 or 2026.

On PubMed you can find 791 papers by searching “Paraquat Parkinson’s Disease” of which 26 papers appeared in 2026.

However on a separate webpage you can download 2 APVMA supplementary reports, one of which deals exclusively with Neurotoxicity.

APVMA discounts one 2025 JAMA paper that discusses a possible link between Parkinson’s Disease and contaminated groundwater.

This reference was reviewed at the paper level as it was published after the paraquat reviews by APVMA. Study objectives and design. In a case control study involving patients with Parkinson’s disease and matched controls from the Rochester Epidemiology Project (REP) from 1991 – 2015, the association between living near to golf courses and Parkinson’s disease was examined. Patients were identified retrospectively from medical records. Cases were only required to live in the area of interest (Olmsted County) at the time of symptom onset/diagnosis. Controls were recruited from across 27 counties as covered by the REP. No attempt was made to identify or quantify exposure to any environmental factor other than proximity to a golf course. Comment. The study is not relevant to a consideration of paraquat human health risk and is not further reviewed here.

APVMA provides no references to Diquat literature beyond 2024.

APVMA has gone to the Dogs

On 23 June 2026 APVMA issued a “Special Gazette” signed by James Deller, Executive Director, Science and Assurance.

Here is part of his determination in which Parkinson’s Disease is mentioned just once.

Section 5A(2)(a)(i) of the Agvet Code – the toxicity of the constituent and its residues, including metabolites and degradation products, in relation to relevant organisms and ecosystems, including human beings. 14.1. I have considered assessment reports by the APVMA’s relevant expert staff regarding the following information in respect of the toxicity of paraquat and its residues as summarised in the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report: a. studies examining the absorption, metabolism and excretion of paraquat in animal models and humans exposed through occupational, accidental or intentional exposure as described in section 3 (Toxicology) of the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report; b. studies on the toxicological effects of paraquat, including the toxicological mode of action, acute and chronic toxicity, genotoxicity, reproductive and developmental toxicity in animal models and humans exposed through occupational, accidental or intentional exposure as described in section 3 (Toxicology) of the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report; c. studies on the potential for paraquat to cause neurotoxicity as described in section 3.1.6.1 of the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report; d. studies on the metabolism and degradation of paraquat on treated crops and the residues and metabolites that are present in commodities following harvest as described in section 5 (Residues and Trade) of the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report; e. studies on the environmental fate and behaviour of paraquat in the environment including degradation and environmental toxicity studies as detailed in section 6 (Environmental Safety) of the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report; f. the APVMA’s Record of Approved Active Constituents for paraquat active constituents for use in agricultural chemical products. g. I note that submissions related to the toxicity of paraquat, and particularly the neurotoxicity of paraquat, which were received following publication of the proposed regulatory decisions on 30 July 2024 have been considered. Details of these considerations have been published separately in the document Final Regulatory Decisions on Paraquat – Consideration of Neurotoxicity Submissions. I have had regard to the recommendations in that report and in the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report and I agree with the conclusion that “… the evidence available to date does not convincingly demonstrate a direct causal association between exposure to paraquat occupationally and/or through residential exposure to pesticides used on nearby land, and an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.” h. I also note that no changes to the paraquat health-based guidance values are recommended. 14.2. I am satisfied that the following health-based guidance values are applicable for paraquat as described in section 3.2 (Health-based guidance values) of the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report. a. The acceptable daily intake (ADI) for paraquat is 0.004 milligram per kilogram body weight per day (mg/kg bw/day) based on a no observed adverse effect level (NOAEL) of 0.45 mg/kg bw/day in a one-year dog dietary study, which observed pulmonary lesions at the next higher dose. The ADI (footnote says: Acceptable Daily Intake (for humans): a level of intake of a chemical (expressed mg/kg bw/day; milligrams per kilogram of body weight per day) that can be ingested daily over an entire lifetime without any appreciable risk to health.) incorporates a 100-fold uncertainty factor to account for inter- and intra-species variation in sensitivity. b. The acute reference dose2 (ARfD) for paraquat is 0.004 mg of paraquat per kg body weight based on a no observed adverse effect level of 0.45 mg per kilogram body weight in a dog dietary study, considering that pulmonary lesions would also occur after an acute exposure at the next higher dose. The ARfD incorporates a 100-fold uncertainty factor to account for inter- and intra-species variation in sensitivity. 14.3. I am satisfied that an acceptable level of exposure to paraquat for workers (below which it is unlikely to have an effect that is harmful to human beings) corresponds to a greater than 100-fold margin of exposure (MOE) applied to a point of departure of 0.045 mg/kg bw/day, taking into consideration an oral NOAEL of 0.45 mg/kg bw/day and an oral availability of 10% as described in section 4.1 (Worker exposure assessment) of the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report. 14.4. I am satisfied that, due to little metabolism or degradation in plants or animals (section 5.1 of the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report), and based on available analytical methods and stability of paraquat in stored samples (section 5.2 of the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report), paraquat cation is the most appropriate residue definition for both risk assessment and enforcement of compliance with Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) in plant and animal commodities as described in section 5.3 (Residue definition) of the Paraquat Final Review Technical Report.

ABC won’t give up

On 11 September 2024 ABC revealed

A leaked email from the National Farmers Federation is directing its members to stay silent on a story linking the common farm chemical paraquat to Parkinson's disease.

ABC TV has been covering the horrific toll of agricultural pesticides for many years as in a 26 minute video from 26 September 2024 on YouTube about a family of Potato farmers and their neighbours who have suffered Parkinson’s Disease.

Unfortunately sharing here is disabled, but I recommend clicking this link if you have time.

The ABC YouTube video features one of the leading researchers investigating how Paraquat damages your Brain, Deborah Cory-Slechta, who has 205 papers on PubMed coverng a very wide range of Neurotoxins. She has 20 papers on Paraquat.

ABC News Rural division provides a link to a free 2023 paper that describes attempts to discredit her work in their 23 June article.

Agnotology, coined by the linguist Iain Boal in 1992, is the deliberate production of ignorance often for commercial gain

Interesting to look at the full financial disclosures by the 2023 Agnotology paper.

Nasty Mixtures

Paraquat and Diquat are often marketed as mixtures.

Paraquat looks like this:

and Diquat looks like this

Note the common feature of a Double Positive Charge on the aromatic ring structures that need to be accompanied by negative charged ions Chloride and Bromide.

The Chloride and Bromide salts are not volatile, but the sprayed droplets travel long distances, explaining why people living near golf courses have higher incidence of Parkinson’s Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases under the heading Movement Disorders.

Americans, French and Nigerians support Rodent Paraquat studies

In May 2026 researchers in Ohio produced a systematic review.

Abstract The relationship between Paraquat exposure and Parkinson’s disease (PD) has been extensively studied. Numerous Paraquat-induced rodent models of PD have been developed, however, substantial variability in dosing regimens and study design complicates interpretation. Improving the translational relevance of these models is critical. The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to evaluate the face validity of Paraquat-induced rodent models of PD. Studies which quantitatively evaluated Substantia Nigra pars compacta (SNpc) neuronal loss and behavioral motor deficits were included. An electronic search in three databases was performed. A systematic review and meta-analysis was performed of 54 studies (84 experimental groups). Random-effects meta-analyses of continuous data showed a significant effect of SNpc neuronal loss (SMD=3.07, 95% CI 2.48, 3.65; I2=78.1%; p < 0.0001) and motor deficit in studies using the rotarod test, open field test, rearing, and gait analysis, but not the pole test. Subgroup analyses and meta-regression for varying studying characteristics did not account for all heterogeneity. A random-effects meta-analysis of binary data for the event that a significant motor deficit was observed according to the percent SNpc neuron loss revealed a pooled odds ratio (OR=5.08, 95% CI 0.96, 26.83; I2=71.4%; p = 0.0009) and favored a motor deficit in experimental groups that had 26% or greater SNpc neuronal loss. We discuss here how varying study characteristics contribute to the heterogeneity in results across studies. Our findings support the continued use of Paraquat-induced Rodent models of PD as translationally relevant models, and we highlight the importance of applying appropriate study characteristics in future studies.

The Ohio researchers published another paper in May 2026.

Abstract Recent studies have identified a “body-first” subtype of Parkinson’s disease (PD) that is associated with more rapid progression to Parkinson’s disease dementia (PDD). It is currently unknown whether chronic Levodopa, the primary treatment in PD, contributes to the progression of disease in the “body-first” subtype of PD. We investigated whether chronic Levodopa affects motor or cognitive function in the Paraquat and Lectin (P + L) Rat model of PD, a model which recapitulates the “body-first” subtype of PD. Rats (n = 9) were administered 7 days of P + L (1 mg/kg P + 0.05% L in 1% sucrose solution, oral gavage) with injection of Cholecystokinin (3 μg/kg CCK, ip) to induce Parkinsonism. At 15 weeks post-P + L treatment, Rats with bilateral forelimb motor deficit (n = 6) were administered 60 days of twice daily Levodopa (4 mg/kg) + Benserazide (15 mg/kg) ip injections. Motor and cognitive behavioral testing were done pre-Levodopa, on Levodopa, and post-Levodopa washout. Rats were euthanized and brains stained for Tyrosine Hydroxylase (TH), Choline AcetylTransferase (ChAT) and phosphorylated-S129-α-Synuclein (pSyn) to investigate the effects of chronic Levodopa on neurodegeneration and pathology in the nigrostriatal pathways and basal forebrain nuclei. We show no long-term effects of chronic Levodopa treatment on the progression of Parkinsonian motor deficits, visuospatial working memory, dopaminergic nigral degeneration, or cholinergic medial septal nucleus - vertical nucleus of diagonal band of Broca complex degeneration in the P + L rat model of PD. This study provides important preclinical evidence that chronic Levodopa therapy does not cause progression of neurodegeneration in this rat model which recapitulates the “body-first” subtype of PD.

French researchers also published in May 2026 and looked at Mouse and Human cells.

Abstract Pathological accumulation of toxic SNCA species and loss of E3-ligase function of PRKN are two key features observed in Parkinson disease (PD). Here, we established the contribution of an E3-ligase-independent transcriptional function of PRKN in SNCA regulation. PRKN depletion decreased SNCA and GBA1 (glucosylceramidase beta 1) mRNA levels and reduced CMA-driven degradation of SNCA, thereby triggering the accumulation of its phosphorylated aggregation-prone toxic species. We established that PRKN controls the CMA player LAMP2A but not HSPA8/HSC70 in isolated lysosomal fractions prepared from Human neuronal and Mouse fibroblastic cells. Further, we showed that PRKN-associated regulation of LAMP2 is isoform specific. We showed that PRKN-mediated control of SNCA, GBA1 and LAMP2A occurs in vivo and is impaired in the Paraquat-treated PD Mice model. We showed that the levels of phosphorylated SNCA and PRKN are correlated in sporadic PD Human Brain samples and that fibroblasts of patients carrying pathogenic PRKN mutations exhibit impaired CMA activity. Our study decrypts a new molecular mechanism linking three PD major therapeutic targets. It enriches the portfolio of transcriptional targets of PRKN and establishes PRKN as a novel CMA regulator. Further, it shows that PRKN controls both direct and indirect (GBA1-dependent) transcriptional regulation of SNCA. This novel molecular cascade opens potential new avenues in PD treatment. Abbreviations: ChIP: chromatin immunoprecipitation; CMA: chaperone-mediated autophagy; ΔPkPr: deleted PRKN-RE Snca promoter; GBA1: glucosylceramidase beta 1; HAP1: human haploid cell; GBA1+: human haploid control cells; GBA-: human haploid invalidated for GBA1 cells; HSPA8/HSC70: heat shock protein family A (Hsp70) member 8; LAMP2A: lysosomal associated membrane protein 2A; MEF: mouse embryonic fibroblast; Prkn+/+: MEF and mice Prkn control; prkn-/-: MEF and mice prkn knockout; PD: Parkinson disease; PQ: paraquat; PRKN: parkin RBR E3 ubiquitin protein ligase; PRKN-RE: PRKN responsive element; PRKN [SC]: PRKN control; PRKN [KD]: PRKN-depleted; SNCA: synuclein alpha; SNCA [M]: monomeric synuclein alpha; SNCA [O]: oligomeric synuclein alpha; SNCA p-S129: phosphorylated synuclein alpha, SPD: sporadic Parkinson disease; TF: transcription factor; TH: tyrosine hydroxylase; WTPr: wild-type Snca promoter.

In June 2026 Nigerian researchers used Wistar Rats and pointed to limitations.

Abstract Background: Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder strongly associated with dopaminergic neuronal degeneration and alpha-synuclein pathology. Paraquat (PQ) has been implicated in Parkinsonian neurodegeneration; however, the influence of age on susceptibility to PQ-induced neuropathology remains insufficiently characterized. Aim: This study investigated age-dependent effects of Paraquat exposure on neurobehaviour, substantia nigra histomorphology, and serum alpha-synuclein levels in male Wistar Rats. Methods: Sixty-three male Wistar rats were assigned into juvenile, young adult, and adult age categories, each further subdivided into control, PQ-treated, and PQ+recovery groups. Paraquat (10 mg/kg, intraperitoneally) was administered twice weekly for three weeks. Recovery groups were maintained for a two-month post-exposure period. Neurobehavioral assessments were conducted to evaluate locomotor and anxiety-related functions. Serum and nigral alpha-synuclein concentrations were quantified using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), while histological examination of the substantia nigra was performed to assess neuronal integrity. Results: Adult rats exhibited a significant reduction in locomotor activity following PQ exposure (p = 0.020) and showed more prominent histopathological alterations within the substantia nigra compared with juvenile and young-adult animals. Although improvement in tissue architecture was observed following Paraquat withdrawal, residual alterations persisted, particularly in adults. Nigral alpha-synuclein concentrations did not differ significantly among treatment groups in any age cohort. Serum alpha-synuclein levels were similarly unchanged in most groups, except for a reduction observed in recovering young-adult animals (p = 0.039). Conclusion: Age influences vulnerability to PQ-induced neurotoxicity, with adult animals showing greater susceptibility to behavioral and histological damage. However, serum total alpha-synuclein levels did not consistently parallel central neuropathology, suggesting limited reliability as a standalone peripheral biomarker of PQ-induced Parkinsonism.

Turkish and Brazlian researchers prefer Cell Cultures

In February 2026 a very interesting paper lookng at possible treatment.

Abstract This study is the first to comprehensively explore both intracellular and computational mechanisms through which Neuropeptide S (NPS) protects against Paraquat-induced dopaminergic toxicity in a Parkinson’s disease (PD)-like SH-SY5Y cell model. Paraquat induces oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and dopaminergic neuron loss, mimicking key PD features. Bioinformatic analyses, including Reactome pathway mapping and molecular docking, confirmed a high-affinity interaction between NPS and its receptor NPSR1, activating GPCR-associated signaling. NPS treatment restored intracellular dopamine and ATP levels and increased Tyrosine Hydroxylase (TH) and Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2 (VMAT) expression. Cell viability was assessed using the MTT assay, while dopamine levels were measured via LC-MS/MS. p-ERK1/2, total ERK1/2, and Nrf2 were quantified by ELISA and western blot. Oxidative stress markers, including TBARS, MAO-A, MAO-B, and COMT, were analyzed by ELISA. Gene expression of Bax, Bcl-2, Caspase-3, Caspase-8, DAT, and VMAT was evaluated by qRT-PCR. TH, c-Fos, and NPSR1 were visualized using immunofluorescence. NPS significantly improved cell viability and restored ATP levels compromised by paraquat exposure. It also reduced TBARS, MAO-B, and COMT levels, reversed Paraquat-induced ERK1/2 phosphorylation, and restored Nrf2 and MAO-A expression. Additionally, NPS upregulated the anti-apoptotic marker Bcl-2. Most of these protective effects were abolished in the presence of the NPSR antagonist ML154, indicating a receptor-mediated mechanism of action. In conclusion, NPS was found to attenuate oxidative stress, support mitochondrial and dopaminergic function, and influence apoptosis-related signaling in our cellular model. These findings suggest that targeting the NPS/NPSR1 system may hold therapeutic potential in neurodegenerative diseases such as PD, warranting further in vivo validation.

In June 2026 Brazilian researchers published their work on Paraqat effects on Human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs).

Abstract Superoxide (O2-), generated by mitochondrial respiration and redox enzymes, may act as a Cellular Aging Trigger (CAT) when dysregulated. This study investigated whether mitochondrial (rotenone-induced) and cytoplasmic (paraquat-induced) O2- imbalance produces similar or distinct oxi-inflammatory activation in human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). Two in vitro protocols were performed. First, PBMCs were exposed to rotenone (ROT) or Paraquat (PQT) for 6 or 24 h, using PhytoHaemagglutinin (PHA) as a positive control. Second, 48-h cultures from 21 donors, including healthy controls (HC) and individuals with Parkinson’s disease (PD), were treated with 30 μM ROT or PQT. Cell viability was evaluated by the MTT assay (metabolic activity) and trypan blue exclusion (membrane integrity). Cytokines, O2-, nitric oxide (NO) and morphometric parameters were quantified. ROT and PQT induced distinct early responses: ROT increased IL-1β and NO, whereas PQT caused delayed elevations of IL-1β, O2- and NO. Because no baseline differences were detected between HC and PD donors, data were analyzed jointly. After 48 h, both oxidants elevated IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α and NO. Morphometric analysis revealed ROT-associated fragmentation and PQT-induced hyperchromatic aggregates, consistent with pro-inflammatory damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs). These findings indicate that mitochondrial and cytoplasmic O2- imbalance initiates oxi-inflammatory activation in PBMCs, supporting superoxide dysregulation as a potential CAT and a hormetic modulator of aging-related signaling.

China manufactures and exports the poisons but Bans domestic use

Subscribers know I am more interested in literature on mechanisms and genes susceptible to epigenetic poisoning.

In 2024 Yu Zhang and coworkers identified multiple pathways involved in Paraquat Brain poisoning in injected rodents using the most sophisticated Single Cell RNA sequencing. They looked at Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) as comorbidity with Parkinson’s Disease.

Abstract Paraquat (PQ), a commonly used herbicide, is a potent environmental neurotoxin associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). While the involvement of various brain cell types in the etiology of each disorder is well recognized, the specific cell subtypes implicated in the comorbidity of PD and MDD, especially under PQ neurotoxicity, remain poorly understood. In this study, we used single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) to analyze brain tissues from mice with PQ-induced PD with MDD. By integrating genomic data with scRNA-seq profiles, we identified differences in cellular heterogeneity related to the pathogenesis of PD and MDD under PQ exposure. Our analysis of risk enrichment in genes with cell type-specific expression patterns revealed that astrocytes are predominantly linked to the comorbidity of PQ-induced PD and MDD. Furthermore, we identified a specific astrocyte subtype that plays a major role in the comorbidity-related changes observed in PQ-induced PD and MDD. This subtype appears to interact with and potentially transform into MDD-specific and PD-specific subtypes. Additionally, pathways related to chemical synaptic function and neuro-projection development were involved in all key stages of PD and MDD co-occurrence. We also identified RNF7 and MTCH2 as shared diagnostic hub genes for PD and MDD, which changed significantly in astrocytes following PQ exposure. These genes may serve as potential markers for astrocyte-specific prognostic diagnosis of PQ-induced PD with MDD. In summary, this study provides the first scRNA-seq profile of comorbidity in a PQ-exposed model. It highlights the heterogeneity of astrocytes in comorbidity and elucidates potential mechanisms underlying the co-occurrence of PD and MDD. These findings emphasize the need for further research into the pathogenesis of PD comorbid with MDD and offer novel insights into PQ neurotoxicity.

In June 2026, another group of researchers in China published their findings.

The paper is behind a paywall, but the graphical abstract is very useful. Note they used the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database as one of their knowledge base.

Abstract Paraquat (PQ) has been strongly linked to Parkinson disease, although the underlying mechanisms remain incompletely defined. Network toxicology analysis was used to predict the possible targets and pathways of PQ neurotoxicity, and BV2 cells were used to validate the predicted results and possible mechanisms through molecular biology techniques. The analysis of network toxicology showed that PQ-targeted microglia may be accompanied by glucose metabolism disorder. PQ markedly enhanced glycolysis in BV2 cells, showing an increase of lactate content, the expression level of HK2 and GLUT-1, and glycolytic flux. PQ activated mTOR while inhibiting AMPK, which enhanced glycolysis in microglia and promoted their pro-inflammatory polarization. Notably, inhibiting glycolysis with glucose analogue or silencing hk2 effectively attenuated PQ-induced inflammatory response and apoptosis of dopaminergic neurons. These findings uncover an unrecognized mechanism by which glycolytic reprogramming in microglia contributes to PQ neurotoxicity through promoting neuroinflammation, highlighting microglial glycolysis as a potential intervention target for environmental toxicants-associated neurodegenerative disorders.

The same group of Chinese researchers published another paper in May 2026.

This paper is free to download.

Abstract Paraquat (PQ), a widely used bipyridyl herbicide, exerts neurotoxic effects on dopaminergic neurons and can lead to Parkinson’s disease (PD)-like syndrome. Although immune dysfunction has been implicated in PD progression, the role of neuroimmune interactions in PQ-induced neurotoxicity remains poorly understood. This study aimed to investigate the mechanism by which microglia, the innate immune cells of the central nervous system, regulate the neurotoxic effects of PQ exposure. Network toxicology analysis revealed a link between microglia-mediated neuroinflammation and PQ-induced neurodegeneration, as well as astrocyte differentiation. Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) analysis identified the PI3K/AKT pathway as a potential regulatory mechanism underlying astrocyte phenotypic transformation. Our experimental evidence showed that PQ exposure induced neuroinflammation, dopaminergic neuron degeneration, and a pro-inflammatory astrocytes phenotype, all of which were reversed by microglial depletion. In vitro experiments using primary astrocytes cultured in conditioned medium from PQ-activated microglia demonstrated that activated microglia promoted a pro-inflammatory astrocyte phenotype, which was associated with inhibition of the PI3K/AKT pathway. This effect was alleviated by pretreatment with a PI3K activator. Taken together, our results suggest that PQ exposure disrupts microglia-astrocytes homeostasis, leading to aberrant neuroimmune crosstalk and inflammatory cascades that may underlie dopaminergic neurodegeneration. Therefore, this work provides crucial insights into the neuroimmune mechanisms of PQ-induced pathology, thereby informing both future research and environmental health policy.

Chinese paper scheduled for September 2026 appears online well ahead of print.

Abstract Environmental factors, particularly exposure to herbicides and insecticides, are closely associated with neuroinflammation and the progression of Parkinson’s disease (PD). Paraquat (PQ) is a widely used herbicide that has been reported to damage dopaminergic neurons and promote the abnormal aggregation of alpha-synuclein (ɑ-syn). We found that PQ exposure enhances the extracellular release of alpha-syn, which aggregates in dopaminergic neurons, subsequently triggering microglia activation and sustaining chronic neuroinflammation. However, the molecular mechanisms by which PQ-induced neuron-derived ɑ-syn mediates communication with microglia have not been fully elucidated. In this study, a co-culture model of Mouse neuronal cells and Microglia was utilized as an in vitro system. Experimental results revealed that treatment of HT-22 cells with PQ upregulated α-syn expression, causing its aggregation near the nucleus and extracellular space of neuronal cells. Furthermore, the co-culture model demonstrated that PQ-induced neuronal cells releasing endogenous ɑ-syn or cells supplemented with recombinant α-syn in vitro were capable of inducing M1 polarization of microglia. Mechanistically, α-syn was shown to bind to CD11b, a microglia-specific pattern recognition receptor, thereby inducing a sustained pro-inflammatory response and aggravate dopaminergic neuronal injury by activating NOX2 and promoting phosphorylation of its downstream signaling molecules, Src and Erk. Pharmacological inhibition of CD11b using an RGD peptide effectively reduced NOX2 activation, as evidenced by decreased translocation of the NOX2 cytoplasmic subunit p47phox from the cytoplasmic to membrane, and attenuated NOX2-mediated reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and microglial activation. These finding highlight the pivotal role of CD11b in mediating microglia-driven neuroinflammatory responses. Collectively, this study provides novel insight into the underlying mechanism by which α-syn released from PQ-treated dopaminergic neurons induces neurodegeneration through activation of the CD11b-dependent Src/Erk/NOX2 pathway in microglia.

US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database

Popped in today and had a quick look to find extensive Human curation for Paraquat and Diquat, starting with the “Basics” and Top Interacting Genes

and the Paraquat Diseases chart

Diquat has no posted exposure data and different Top Interacting Genes.

Nice Diquat Diseases chart.

CTD lists 1,419 diseases associated with Diquat ad 21 papers for Diquat and Parkinson’s Disease.

Cadmium and Paraquat Synergy

Farmers who spread superphosphate fertilizer contaminated with Cadmium will be at increased risk.

A paper from China published in February 2026.

Abstract The increasing environmental presence of Cadmium (Cd) and Paraquat (PQ), driven by industrial emissions and overuse of herbicide, poses heightened risks for neurodegenerative disorders. Although each of these toxins can independently induce neuronal damage, the synergistic neurotoxic effects resulting from chronic, low-dose co-exposure to Cd and PQ remain inadequately understood. This study demonstrates that exposure to subtoxic levels of Cd and PQ concurrently induces neuronal cell death and contributes to Parkinson’s disease (PD)-like symptoms. Mechanistically, chronic co-exposure to Cd and PQ triggers a marked overproduction of mitochondrial ROS (mito-ROS), which impairs OPA1 processing and results in mitochondrial fragmentation. This mitochondrial dysfunction subsequently triggers Caspase-3 activation, leading to GSDME cleavage and its translocation to the mitochondria, ultimately promoting neuronal apoptosis. Furthermore, our in vivo studies demonstrate significant mitochondrial dysfunction and loss of nigrostriatal dopaminergic neurons, resulting in motor deficits and cognitive impairments in Mice co-exposed to these toxins. Collectively, our findings reveal a novel molecular mechanism involving the mito-ROS/OPA1/caspase-3/GSDME pathway in environmentally-induced PD-like pathology, thereby offering potential therapeutic insights for PD treatment.

Shared poisoning pathways by Paraquat, Diquat & Endotoxin

Previously mentioned sex-specific effects of Paraquat and Endotoxin studied n Mealworms.

In May 2026 researchers in Egypt helped join the dots using Rats.

Recall the APVMA recognizes Paraquat as a cause of Lung Disease in Dogs.

Abstract Paraquat (PQ) is a herbicide which is used indiscriminately specially in developing countries. The objective of our study is to evaluate the toxicity of PQ on Cerebral and Pulmonary tissues and the efficacy of Tiron in attenuating such toxicity through focusing in the involvement of Nrf2/HO-1 and TLR4/NF-κB signaling pathways. Rats were divided into 5 groups of 6 rats each: control, Tiron control (200 mg/kg), PQ (10 mg/kg), Tiron (100 mg/kg) + PQ, and Tiron (200 mg/kg) + PQ groups. Behavioural tests were performed before euthanasia. Subsequently, serum, brain, and lung samples were collected. Bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid and cell counting, serum Iron and Ferritin, oxidative stress biomarkers, histopathological examination along with immunohistochemical assessment of Nuclear Factor kappa B p65 subunit (NF-κB p65), Nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2), and Heme-oxygenase1(HO-1) were performed. Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4), and Interleukin 1beta (IL-1β) were also assessed. Tiron reversed PQ induced cerebral and pulmonary injury by enhancing motor activity confirmed by wire hanging and open field test (OFT), additionally, it decreased serum Iron, Total Leucocytes Count (TLC), monocytes and neutrophils count, 4-Hydroxynonenal (4-HNE), MalonDiAldehyde (MDA), along with increased levels of serum Ferritin, reduced Glutathione (GSH), Glutathione Peroxidase 4 (GPX4), Nrf2, and total antioxidant capacity (TAC) in cerebral and pulmonary tissues beside improved histopathological alterations compared to PQ- administered group. Also, HO-1 was significantly increased along with a downregulation of TLR4, NF-κB p65, and IL-1β upon Tiron administration. Tiron mitigated PQ induced cerebral and pulmonary toxicity via restoration of Ferroptosis balance, decreasing oxidative stress, and downregulation of inflammatory TLR4/ NF-κB pathway in a dose dependent manner.

Here is their Figure 14 showing the effects of Iron chelator Tiron on Paraquat poisoned Rats.

Schematic diagram of possible mechanisms by which Tiron may attenuate cerebral and pulmonary injury precipitated by PQ. PQ: Paraquat, OFT; Open field test, BAL fluid; BronchoAlveolar Lavage fluid, LDH: Lactate Dehydrogenase, TLC: Total Leucocytes Count, GPX4; Glutathione Peroxidase 4, GSH: Reduced glutathione, TAC: Total Antioxidant Capacity, MDA: Malonaldehyde, 4-HNE; 4-Hydroxy-2-Nonenal, Nrf2; Nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2, HO-1: Heme-Oxygenase 1, TLR4: Toll like Receptor 4, NF-κB p65; Nuclear factor kappa B p65 subunit, IL-1β: Interleukin 1β

Diquat was shown by researchers in China to cause damage in Mice via the TLR4 pathway in June 2025.

Abstract Bipyridyl herbicides, like Paraquat, are among the most widely used herbicides worldwide. Although the lungs are the main target organ for acute exposure to Paraquat, chronic exposure to Paraquat is thought to induce neurotoxicity and is one of the environmental risk factors for neurodegenerative diseases. In the last two decades, as Paraquat has been banned in some regions, Diquat has gradually become its replacement. However, systematic studies of environmental factor-induced neurodegenerative diseases are incomplete, and information on threats and risk assessment is still insufficient. The aim of this study was to investigate the association between bipyridine herbicides and sporadic Parkinson’s disease. Among them, we refer to the concept of Adverse Outcome Pathway (AOP), integrate, analyse and propose the toxicity pathway similar to AOP. It provides ideas for us to conduct traditional toxicological studies. As a result, the present study reveals that bipyridine herbicide exposure causes neuronal pyrocytosis in Locus Coeruleus through activation of the TLR4/NF-κB/NLRP3 axis, resulting in the development of Parkinson’s disease-like non-motor symptoms in Mice.

Diquat was shown by another group of Chinese researchers, using Chickens (layers), to poison your Liver via the TLR4 pathway in October 2025. They used Silymarin, an extract from the seeds of the milk thistle plant (Silybum marianum), a known antioxidant.

Abstract Diquat is a widely utilized bipyridine herbicide; inadvertent exposure to it can result in detrimental effects on both animal and human health, particularly causing liver damage. The objective of this research was to examine the protective properties of Silymarin against diquat-induced inflammatory damage in the Liver of layers by alleviating oxidative stress and inhibiting the TLR4/MyD88/NF-κB signaling pathway. Histopathological analysis revealed inflammatory lesions and significantly elevated histological inflammation scores in Hepatic tissues 24 h after Diquat exposure. Diquat exposure elevated MDA levels and GSH-Px, reduced T-AOC, and disrupted antioxidant enzymes in serum and Liver, thereby inducing oxidative stress. This upregulation was observed in both mRNA and protein expression levels of IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, TLR4, MyD88, and NF-κB (p65 and IκB), indicating that Diquat exposure activated the TLR4/MyD88/NF-κB signaling pathway, resulting in hepatic inflammatory injury. The addition of Silymarin effectively attenuated these molecular upregulations induced by Diquat exposure. In conclusion, Diquat induces oxidative stress in the liver of layers and triggers the activation of the TLR4/MyD88/NF-κB signaling pathway, thereby initiating Hepatitis in layers. Silymarin exerts a protective effect against Diquat-induced liver damage in layers by attenuating oxidative stress and suppressing the TLR4/MyD88/NF-κB signaling pathway.

Here is the graphical abstract from the paywalled paper.

Read more about Endotoxin, TLR4 and Parkinson’s Disease and Ferroptosis.

Should Julie Collins be sacked ?

Under the Westminster system, the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Julie Collins is responsible for the APVMA and the report on “Final” Paraquat and Diquat report.

Perhaps she should hire me to clean out the APVMA ?

I have not mentioned the impact on Wildlife. Perhaps another day as that would be a big job.

Please share with anyone interested in these poisons and government incompetence.