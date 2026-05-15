Palantir Pops Your Pin Wherever Marbles Roll
Murder of civilians who happen to be neighbours of a Military "Strike" target is aided by Philosophy Student of the rise of German Fascism as a model of Empire Collapse.
This is Part I of ABC TV “If You’re Listening” feature on Palantir by Matt Bevan and his talented research and production team.
I saw Part II last night and will add the link when I find it.
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. Paid subscribers get more of my time and attention.