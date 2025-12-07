Pain Clan Endotoxin Experts
Another in my series breaking down the huge Endotoxin literature with hundreds of thousands of authors into bite sized pieces
Pain is a common name in Britain and has been mapped by genealogists.
They migrated all over the world.
My Pain line ancestors arrived in South Australia from Somerset, England in 1849.
I will start by looking at a living Pain, about my age, who has done some fine experiments looking at organ distribution of Endotoxin and reducing Deaths it causes.
He has used radioactive tracer and other advanced techniques.