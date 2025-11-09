Ozempic Deaths Update 9 November 2025

I last updated the Ozempic Death Toll on an earlier post1 when there were 487 Ozempic Deaths listed on US FAERS to 30 June 2025 with a Death to report ratio of 1.59%.
Just popped in to have a look today and found 570 dead from 42,102 case reports, and Death to report ratio of 1.35%.
Here is the latest FAERS display of the surging case reports since 2018.
The video clip above has been seen by a huge number of people as a man, later identified as a Eli Lilly patient, collapsed during a Trump announcement that a “deal” had been done to reduce the cost of the Jab to Americans.
Novo Nordisk was in the news after announcing Mass Sackings, with over 9,000 families affected, impacting mainly the Danish economy.
Novo Nordisk is also being sued by Pfizer.
Earlier in 2025 Novo Nordisk tried to shift blame for Deaths and Injuries to alleged counterfeits.
Many problems are caused by its contracted suppler Catalent that has been reported for multiple breaches of Good Manufacturing Practice.2
Adverse Events
US FAERS lists 4,174 different types, so I will just mention some of the most common in decreasing incidence.
Nausea
Off Label Use
Vomiting
Diarrhoea
Decreased Appetite
Constipation
Weight Decreased (unwanted, discovered when Ozempic was used to treat Diabetes)
Impaired Gastric Emptying (involved in many of the Deaths)
Product Use In Unapproved Indication
Wrong Technique In Product Usage Process
Abdominal Pain Upper
Blood Glucose Increased
Headache
Inappropriate Schedule Of Product Administration
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Fatigue
Weight Increased
Dehydration
Abdominal Distension
Dyspepsia
Asthenia
Illness
Malaise
Abdominal Discomfort
Pancreatitis
Blood Glucose Decreased
Intestinal Obstruction
Visual Impairment
Eructation
Flatulence
Vision Blurred
Product Use Issue
Anxiety
Gastrointestinal Disorder
Glycosylated Haemoglobin Increased
Depression
Pain
Increased Appetite
Product Communication Issue
Condition Aggravated
Alopecia
Drug Ineffective
Fall
Pruritus
Feeling Abnormal
Hunger
Rash
Dyspnoea
Gastrooesophageal Reflux Disease
Covid-19
Ileus
Back Pain
Incorrect Dose Administered
Muscle Spasms
Arthralgia
Adverse Drug Reaction
Weight Loss Poor
Insomnia
Emotional Distress
Injection Site Pain
Cholelithiasis
Suicidal Ideation
Product Label Confusion
Acute Kidney Injury
Urinary Tract Infection
Hypertension
Diabetes Mellitus Inadequate Control
Tremor
Product Dose Omission Issue
Product Dispensing Error
Pain In Extremity
Hyperhidrosis
Optic Ischaemic Neuropathy
Memory Impairment
Feeding Disorder
Nasopharyngitis
Chest Pain
Loss Of Consciousness
Surgery
Taste Disorder
Device Malfunction
Food Craving
Cerebrovascular Accident
Somnolence
Palpitations
Unevaluable Event
Cataract
Dry Mouth
Hospitalisation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Blood Pressure Increased
Cough
Drug Intolerance
Pyrexia
Hypoglycaemia
Influenza
Myalgia
Blindness
Retching
Disability
Hypotension
Heart Rate Increased
Pancreatitis Acute
Chills
Lethargy
Paraesthesia
Injection Site Discharge
Cholecystitis
Myocardial Infarction
Injection Site Bruising
Peripheral Swelling
Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome
Pancreatic Carcinoma3
Stress
Renal Failure
Nephrolithiasis
Nervousness
Urticaria
Hypoaesthesia
Syncope