Ozempic Deaths Update 9 November 2025

Despite Trump's Shutdown of the US Public Service, it appears that the automated FAERS system still delivers the goods on the mass casualties of Big Pharma
Nov 09, 2025

I last updated the Ozempic Death Toll on an earlier post1 when there were 487 Ozempic Deaths listed on US FAERS to 30 June 2025 with a Death to report ratio of 1.59%.

Just popped in to have a look today and found 570 dead from 42,102 case reports, and Death to report ratio of 1.35%.

Here is the latest FAERS display of the surging case reports since 2018.

The video clip above has been seen by a huge number of people as a man, later identified as a Eli Lilly patient, collapsed during a Trump announcement that a “deal” had been done to reduce the cost of the Jab to Americans.

Novo Nordisk was in the news after announcing Mass Sackings, with over 9,000 families affected, impacting mainly the Danish economy.

Novo Nordisk is also being sued by Pfizer.

Earlier in 2025 Novo Nordisk tried to shift blame for Deaths and Injuries to alleged counterfeits.

Many problems are caused by its contracted suppler Catalent that has been reported for multiple breaches of Good Manufacturing Practice.2

Adverse Events

US FAERS lists 4,174 different types, so I will just mention some of the most common in decreasing incidence.

  • Nausea

  • Off Label Use

  • Vomiting

  • Diarrhoea

  • Decreased Appetite

  • Constipation

  • Weight Decreased (unwanted, discovered when Ozempic was used to treat Diabetes)

  • Impaired Gastric Emptying (involved in many of the Deaths)

  • Product Use In Unapproved Indication

  • Wrong Technique In Product Usage Process

  • Abdominal Pain Upper

  • Blood Glucose Increased

  • Headache

  • Inappropriate Schedule Of Product Administration

  • Dizziness

  • Abdominal Pain

  • Fatigue

  • Weight Increased

  • Dehydration

  • Abdominal Distension

  • Dyspepsia

  • Asthenia

  • Illness

  • Malaise

  • Abdominal Discomfort

  • Pancreatitis

  • Blood Glucose Decreased

  • Intestinal Obstruction

  • Visual Impairment

  • Eructation

  • Flatulence

  • Vision Blurred

  • Product Use Issue

  • Anxiety

  • Gastrointestinal Disorder

  • Glycosylated Haemoglobin Increased

  • Depression

  • Pain

  • Increased Appetite

  • Product Communication Issue

  • Condition Aggravated

  • Alopecia

  • Drug Ineffective

  • Fall

  • Pruritus

  • Feeling Abnormal

  • Hunger

  • Rash

  • Dyspnoea

  • Gastrooesophageal Reflux Disease

  • Covid-19

  • Ileus

  • Back Pain

  • Incorrect Dose Administered

  • Muscle Spasms

  • Arthralgia

  • Adverse Drug Reaction

  • Weight Loss Poor

  • Insomnia

  • Emotional Distress

  • Injection Site Pain

  • Cholelithiasis

  • Suicidal Ideation

  • Product Label Confusion

  • Acute Kidney Injury

  • Urinary Tract Infection

  • Hypertension

  • Diabetes Mellitus Inadequate Control

  • Tremor

  • Product Dose Omission Issue

  • Product Dispensing Error

  • Pain In Extremity

  • Hyperhidrosis

  • Optic Ischaemic Neuropathy

  • Memory Impairment

  • Feeding Disorder

  • Nasopharyngitis

  • Chest Pain

  • Loss Of Consciousness

  • Surgery

  • Taste Disorder

  • Device Malfunction

  • Food Craving

  • Cerebrovascular Accident

  • Somnolence

  • Palpitations

  • Unevaluable Event

  • Cataract

  • Dry Mouth

  • Hospitalisation

  • Diabetic Ketoacidosis

  • Blood Pressure Increased

  • Cough

  • Drug Intolerance

  • Pyrexia

  • Hypoglycaemia

  • Influenza

  • Myalgia

  • Blindness

  • Retching

  • Disability

  • Hypotension

  • Heart Rate Increased

  • Pancreatitis Acute

  • Chills

  • Lethargy

  • Paraesthesia

  • Injection Site Discharge

  • Cholecystitis

  • Myocardial Infarction

  • Injection Site Bruising

  • Peripheral Swelling

  • Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome

  • Pancreatic Carcinoma3

  • Stress

  • Renal Failure

  • Nephrolithiasis

  • Nervousness

  • Urticaria

  • Hypoaesthesia

  • Syncope

