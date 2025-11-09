Ozempic Deaths Update 9 November 2025

I last updated the Ozempic Death Toll on an earlier post when there were 487 Ozempic Deaths listed on US FAERS to 30 June 2025 with a Death to report ratio of 1.59%.

Just popped in to have a look today and found 570 dead from 42,102 case reports, and Death to report ratio of 1.35%.

Here is the latest FAERS display of the surging case reports since 2018.

The video clip above has been seen by a huge number of people as a man, later identified as a Eli Lilly patient, collapsed during a Trump announcement that a “deal” had been done to reduce the cost of the Jab to Americans.

Novo Nordisk was in the news after announcing Mass Sackings, with over 9,000 families affected, impacting mainly the Danish economy.

Novo Nordisk is also being sued by Pfizer.

Earlier in 2025 Novo Nordisk tried to shift blame for Deaths and Injuries to alleged counterfeits.

Many problems are caused by its contracted suppler Catalent that has been reported for multiple breaches of Good Manufacturing Practice.

Adverse Events

US FAERS lists 4,174 different types, so I will just mention some of the most common in decreasing incidence.