The Australian Electoral Commission tells us nearly 41% of all eligible enrolled voters have done their bit for democracy by voting early by yesterday, 1 May 2025.
This is a massive increase over the 2022 elections. Look at eligibility.
I wonder which reason was most popular? I like the last choice, and think the AEC should illustrate that in future election advertisements.
Last day for Prepoll is today.
