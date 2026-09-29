Thanks to my very generous subscriber Damon for alerting me to a speech by Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, also one of my subscribers, where he mentioned to a largely non-scientist audience at UK Column, founded by Brian Gerrish, that Endotoxin is a key driver of Demyelination in your Nervous System.

In November 2023 I discussed the mechanism of Endotoxin Induced Demyelination.

Demyelination mechanisms caused by Endotoxin GeoffPainPhD · November 27, 2023 After my presentation for WOW and AMPS in Hampton I was asked about the fact that the Australian government recognizes Transverse Myelitis as a probable Adverse Event following the AstraZeneca jab, but denies it being caused by the Pfizer jab. Read full story

Then I discussed Demyelination in MOGAD.

Of course all non-mRNA Jabs can cause progressive, fatal Demyelination as some lawyers know well.

Today a search of PubMed for “Oligodendrocyte Lipopolysaccharide” finds 537 papers, 39 published in the last 2 years.

“Oligodendrocyte Endotoxin” finds 395 papers.

“Demyelination Lipopolysaccharide” 875 papers with 22 this year.

“Demyelination Endotoxin” 584 papers with 8 this year.

Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells

You might like to delve into Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells (OPCs) that are present throughout the adult Brain and Spinal cord and can replace Oligodendrocytes lost to injury, aging, disease and Endotoxin attack.

I will start the ball rolling with a couple of recent papers on Endotoxin Induced Cerebral Palsy, and invite you to let us know other useful papers that excite you.

In 2025 Australian researchers used Sheep to study the preterm Brain.

Abstract Background: Preterm Brain Injury involves persistent inflammation, making it a potential therapeutic target. Current large animal models focus on short-term outcomes, limiting understanding of long-term effects. We developed an Ovine model of inflammation-induced Preterm Brain Injury to assess long-term neuropathology at an age equivalent to early Cerebral Palsy diagnosis in Human Infants. Methods: Fetal Sheep were instrumented at gestational day (d) 90-91 (term is 148d): one group received Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin 200 nanogram; n = 9) on 96d, 97d, and 98d (0.65 gestation, ∼25-26 weeks human brain development), and a control group received saline (n = 8). Birth was induced on 138d, and lambs were euthanised within 24 h of birth. Brains were evaluated for white matter injury, microglial/macrophage activation and astrogliosis in the subcortical (SCWM), periventricular (PVWM), and cortical (CWM) white matter, subventricular zone (SVZ), and corpus callosum (CC). Results: Antenatal LPS (Endotoxin) administration was associated with significant persistent microglial/macrophage activation in the PVWM (P = 0.04), SCWM (P = 0.01), and CWM (P = 0.006). Furthermore, LPS exposure was associated with reduced Oligodendrocyte Cell number in the PVWM (P = 0.02), SCWM (P = 0.001), and CWM (P = 0.0001), and reduced Myelination in CWM (CNPase, P < 0.0001 and MBP, P = 0.04) and SVZ (MBP, P = 0.05). No difference in astrogliosis or microhaemorrhages was observed. Conclusion: We demonstrated that in a large animal model of inflammation-induced intrauterine preterm brain injury, long-term persistent inflammation occurs, along with significant white matter injury, including loss of Oligodendrocytes and reduced myelination in multiple white matter regions. This model paves the way for long-term evaluation of promising therapeutics and behavioral assessment in this clinically relevant model of persistent preterm brain injury.

In 2026 Korean researchers created Cerebral Palsy in Mice using Endotoxin.

Abstract Background: Cerebral Palsy (CP), primarily caused by perinatal cerebral hypoxia and ischemia, is a devastating neurological disease in children characterized by motor, behavioral, and cognitive disorders. This study aimed to evaluate the therapeutic effects of amniotic membrane mesenchymal stem cell-derived Exosome-Rich Conditioned Medium (ERCM) in a CP model. Methods: ERCM components were analyzed using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. Biodistribution was examined via fluorescence-labeled ERCM in both normal and CP induced animals. In vitro, the neuroprotective effects of ERCM against Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin) and potassium cyanide-induced cytotoxicity were assessed in Human Neural stem cells and Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells, focusing on apoptosis, inflammation, and oligodendrocyte differentiation. In vivo, ERCM was injected into CP-induced animals, followed by evaluation of antiapoptotic and anti-inflammatory signaling, motor and cognitive function, and white matter integrity. Results: ERCM contained a broad array of growth factors and demonstrated enhanced retention in CP-affected brain regions. In vitro, ERCM significantly reduced apoptosis and inflammation, and promoted oligodendrocyte maturation via upregulation of Nkx2.2, CNPase, and MBP. In vivo, ERCM treatment improved motor and cognitive performance, inhibited cell death and inflammatory responses, and increased expression of oligodendrocyte markers, including Nkx2.2, Olig2, CNPase, and MBP via increasing growth factor expression. Furthermore, ERCM attenuated Demyelination in the corpus callosum, a region particularly vulnerable in CP. Conclusion: ERCM confers therapeutic benefits in CP by preserving neural stem and Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells, modulating apoptosis and inflammation, and enhancing oligodendrocyte differentiation. Accordingly, ERCM may present a good candidate as a CP therapeutic agent.

Beware Pill Popping Campaigns

The best treatment is prevention - don’t get Jabbed with autocatalytic, (i.e. Positive Feedback Loop) Neurotoxic Demyelinating Endotoxin and protect your Gut from induced Leakage.