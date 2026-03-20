Oldie but Goldie - Quiet Australia Policy
Don't be put off by the use of the F-word. Please complete the anonymous Poll.
Thanks to Damon for reminding us how bad it was 6 years ago.
It is much, much worse now. Authoritarian Australia post-Scomo under Albo.
Geoff Pain PhD is a paid reader-supported publication.
Are you currently Member of any Political Party ?
No one, including me, can see who answers Substack Polls.
Poll open to all of my subscribers in 103 countries.
Please share and encourage all to answer my Question
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.