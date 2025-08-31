I was hopeful that the Human Right to information to enable Informed Consent to medical intervention would be recognized, but my friend received notice from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner that her case was effectively “closed”. Does anyone propose a legal challenge?

TGA reference to Lower Share Price

TGA, that is almost fully funded by Jab and other Big Pharma profits, in a letter dated 25 August 2025, from First Assistant Secretary, Medical Devices and Product Quality Division – Tracey Duffy to the OAIC to Alex Millar (she/her) Assistant Review Advisor, FOI Case Management Branch Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, are recalcitrant.

My friend had argued that Public Interest should override Section 47 of the FOI Act.

Here is a snip of the letter showing that the level of poisons in the Jabs is “information of commercial value that could reasonably be expected to be destroyed or diminshed it it were disclosed.”

Another snip specifically mentions “a lower share price”.

The letter from Tracey Duffy was forwarded to my friend who made FOI 4382 application, and Alex Millar on 25 August 2025 by Liz Lord, Legal Officer – FOI & Decision Review, Regulatory Legal Services Division, Health Products Regulation Group, Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing.

The only document released publicly by TGA regarding FOI 4382 can be downloaded.

See also the recent EMA document re-releases hiding essential data.

